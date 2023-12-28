UK supermarkets have confirmed their opening and closing times for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, here's everything you need to know

Supermarkets have released their holiday season opening hours.

With Christmas Day behind us, shoppers are likely to make a dash to the shop to stock up on household goods. With that in mind, here's a round-up of each major supermarket's opening and closing times for New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Supermarket New Years Eve and New Years Day opening hours

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco's New Years opening hours will vary depending on if it is a Tesco Superstore or an Express outlet. Here are the opening times for the larger stores in the majority of the areas in the UK. These can vary depending on your area and you can check opening hours on Tesco's store finder.

New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm

New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm

Asda

Asda will keep the majority of its stores open on New Year’s Day but will operate at reduced hours in many places across the UK. You can check your store’s opening hours through the Asda store locator.

New Year’s Eve: 11am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm

Marks & Spencer

All Marks & Spencer stores will closed on New Year's Day but opening hours for New Years Eve may differ depending on where you live. You can check the exact opening hours of your local store by checking M&S' store finder.

New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

All Marks & Spencer stores will closed on New Year's Day

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s will operate at reduced hours in the build-up to New Year’s Day with the majority of stores closing at 6pm. You can check your store’s opening hours through the Sainsbury’s store finder.

New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm

Morrisons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morrisons has confirmed it will have the following opening hours in the majority of their stores. You can check your local store's opening times through the Morrisons store finder.

New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm

Aldi

Aldi will be open at the following times over the New Year. These opening times can vary depending on location and you can check the opening hours of your store through the Aldi store finder tool.

New Year’s Eve: 9:30am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Lidl

The budget supermarket chain will be closed on New Year’s Day across the majority of its UK stores and will be open at the following hours.

New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Waitrose

Waitrose will also have reduced hours, and some shops will be closed. The upmarket supermarket has advised customers that its shops will be closed on New Years Day although a small number of stores may be open.

New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed