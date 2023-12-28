Are supermarkets open New Year's Day? - Tesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Morrisons & Lidl
UK supermarkets have confirmed their opening and closing times for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, here's everything you need to know
Whether its New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, UK supermarkets are known to adjust their opening and closing hours so it's important shoppers stay in the know to avoid being caught out. Retail giants such as Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury's are set to operate at reduced hours whereas Lidl and Aldi will give their workers a well-deserved break.
With Christmas Day behind us, shoppers are likely to make a dash to the shop to stock up on household goods. With that in mind, here's a round-up of each major supermarket's opening and closing times for New Years Eve and New Years Day.
Supermarket New Years Eve and New Years Day opening hours
Tesco
Tesco's New Years opening hours will vary depending on if it is a Tesco Superstore or an Express outlet. Here are the opening times for the larger stores in the majority of the areas in the UK. These can vary depending on your area and you can check opening hours on Tesco's store finder.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm
Asda
Asda will keep the majority of its stores open on New Year’s Day but will operate at reduced hours in many places across the UK. You can check your store’s opening hours through the Asda store locator.
- New Year’s Eve: 11am – 5pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm
Marks & Spencer
All Marks & Spencer stores will closed on New Year's Day but opening hours for New Years Eve may differ depending on where you live. You can check the exact opening hours of your local store by checking M&S' store finder.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s will operate at reduced hours in the build-up to New Year’s Day with the majority of stores closing at 6pm. You can check your store’s opening hours through the Sainsbury’s store finder.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm
Morrisons
Morrisons has confirmed it will have the following opening hours in the majority of their stores. You can check your local store's opening times through the Morrisons store finder.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm
Aldi
Aldi will be open at the following times over the New Year. These opening times can vary depending on location and you can check the opening hours of your store through the Aldi store finder tool.
- New Year’s Eve: 9:30am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
The budget supermarket chain will be closed on New Year’s Day across the majority of its UK stores and will be open at the following hours.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Waitrose
Waitrose will also have reduced hours, and some shops will be closed. The upmarket supermarket has advised customers that its shops will be closed on New Years Day although a small number of stores may be open.
- New Year’s Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
You can check your store's opening and closings hours via Waitrose's branch finder.
