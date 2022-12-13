Premier League football will return on Boxing Day following the conclusion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, BT Sport showing games

The FIFA World Cup is coming to an end but there is plenty of football action to look forward to over Christmas and New Year.

Top flight managers and players travelling back from Qatar will have a quick turnaround with Premier League action resuming just eight days after the World Cup final. Premier League players and managers will have to quickly make up for lost time in a traditionally busy Christmas schedule with three games in 10 days.

There are a host of exciting games coming up over the festive period as the league approaches the business stage of the season. This includes a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham and a top of the table clash at the start of 2023 between Chelsea and Manchester City, with matches spread across Amazon Prime, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Here’s what Premier League matches are on TV during the Christmas period and how can you watch them.

When does the Premier League return?

Premier League action will return to our screens on Monday 26 December. It will be the first round of fixtures since the international break took place on Sunday 13 November.

Which Premier League matches are on Amazon Prime?

The Premier League recommences on Boxing Day and football fans will be treated to ten live games on Amazon Prime.

The standout fixtures will see the league leaders Arsenal take on West Ham United in a London derby.

Here are the fixtures taking place on Amazon Prime

Monday 26 December 2022

Brentford vs Tottenham - 12:30pm

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 3pm

Everton vs Wolverhampton - 3pm

Leicester City vs Newcastle United - 3pm

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 3pm

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 5:30pm

Arsenal vs West Ham United - 8pm

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 5:30pm

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - 8pm

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds United vs Manchester City - 8pm

Which Premier League matches are on Sky Sports?

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will be reunited in the Sky Sports studio for four games over the new year period including Liverpool’s clash with Leicester City.

Both sides have had a slow start to the season and will be looking to pick up the pace ahead of a hectic schedule in 2023.

Here are all the games you can expect to see on Sky Sports between Christmas and the new year.

Friday 30 December

Liverpool vs Leicester City - 8pm

Saturday 31 December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal - 5:30pm

Sunday 1 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - 4:30pm

Which Premier League matches are on BT Sport?

BT Sport will have just one live game over the Christmas period with former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui taking charge of his first home game as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.

Wolves will face a tricky test against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United who will be looking for a strong reaction following the bombshell departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saturday 31 December