The central midfielder helped to lead Argentina to World Cup 2022 glory in December

Professional footballer Alexis Mac Allister is, unsurprisingly, drawing lots of attention from fans of the sport after helping Argentina lift the World Cup .

The team lifted the elusive trophy during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar on Sunday 18 December. It was in that final game against France that Mac Allister assisted Ángel Di María’s goal to make the score 2-0. Argentina went on to win the competition following a penalty shootout.

So, just who is Mac Allister and his family? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Alexis Mac Allister?

is an Argentine professional footballer who plays in the central midfield position for English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Argentina national team.Mac Allister started his senior career with Argentinos Juniors before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019.

In October, Mac Allister signed a new contract, committing him to Brighton until at least June 2025, with an option of adding an additional year. He scored after 49 seconds in the home tie against Aston Villa on 13 November, however Villa went on to win the match 2–1.

Professional footballer Alexis Mac Allister’s family, girlfriend and Scottish connections explained.

Mac Allister was recalled to the Argentina national team’s senior squad in January 2022, and it was In the last group game against Poland on 30 November that he scored his first international goal, opening the score line in the eventual 2–0 win.

He was born on 24 December, Christmas Eve, 1998 which means he is now 23-years-old. His older brothers Francis Mac Allister, aged 27, and Kevin Mac Allister, age 25, are also professional footballers.

Where is Alexis Mac Allister from?

Mac Allister was born in La Pampa, a sparsely populated province of Argentina, located in the Pampas in the centre of the country.

Mac Allister is a family name originating from Scotland, although Mac Allister’s more recent ancestry is of Irish descent. He has previously said some of his ancestors arrived in Argentina from Ireland, and also mentioned that he is aware of links to Scotland. His ancestors can be linked to Donabate, Ireland. He can also trace ancestry to Fife in Eastern Scotland, before moving to Ireland in the 1800s, then onto Argentina.

Who is Alexis Mac Allister’s dad?

Mac Allister and his two brothers are the sons of "Red" Carlos Mac Allister, a retired footballer. They are also the nephews of Patricio Mac Allister, another retired footballer.

Carlos Mac Allister, aged 54, was a left-back who played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, and Racing Club. He also won three international caps for the Argentina national team in 1993.

After his football career came to an end, Mac Allister was elected as a National Deputy for the Republican Proposal party in 2013, representing his native province of La Pampa. From 2015 to 2018 he also served as Secretary of Sports in the government of President Mauricio Macri.

He is of Irish and Scottish descent and has ancestors from the Irish town of Donabate. He talked in 2004 about having no deep relations to his roots, but said he "would love to know Ireland".

Who is Alexis Mac Allister’s girlfriend?

Alexis Mac Allister is in a long-term relationship with Camila Mayan. Little is known about her as she keeps herself away from the public eye, but what we do know is that she was born on 14 April 1999 which means she is also 23-years-old. It is thought that the pair have been together for years, since they were teenagers.