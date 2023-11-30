Deliveroo is stepping into the world of non-food home delivery - here's what you can expect to see on offer

Deliveroo Shopping: UK food delivery service launches new 'shop' section with DIY, beauty products & more

Deliveroo has officially launched its brand-new ‘Shopping’ section, enabling consumers to order from categories such as toys, flowers, DIY, electronics and beauty. The new retail offering sees the UK food delivery service branch out and join forces with several new partners such as Screwfix.

In a move that gives customers a one-stop shop option for all retail essentials, Deliveroo Shopping lets consumers choose items from high-street and local neighbourhood shops as well as supermarkets. Customers will now be able to order from categories including pharmacy, DIY, homeware, toys, petcare and more. Supermarket brands already on Deliveroo, such as Waitrose, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are extending their ranges to bolster the retail selection on Deliveroo, as is Boots, which is adding an extended Christmas gifting range.

As part of the announcement, Deliveroo has teamed up with Screwfix to offer customers an initial range of up to 500 products, helping provide a quick solution to issues at home from plumbing, electrical, decorating and more.

Max Britten, Managing Director, Screwfix UK & ROI, comments: “We’re delighted to partner with Deliveroo for this exciting innovation. We pride ourselves on being convenient for customers and this gives us a new opportunity to support them with products when they need them.”

If that's not enough, Deliveroo is also rolling out a new gifting functionality in the app, perfect for sending flowers, surprising a loved one with something special or even sending some chicken soup to an unwell friend. And with Christmas just around the corner, customers now have the option to send a range of festive gifts on offer from hundreds of retailers.

Consumers can either find these in the ‘gifts’ section of Deliveroo Shopping or they can search for the specific gift they want and mark this as a ‘gift’ at checkout.

“This is a super exciting innovation for consumers. Deliveroo is now catering for a wider set of consumer needs and occasions," said Eric French, Deliveroo’s Chief Operating Officer.