KFC is back with two brand-new burgers to compliment its Christmas menu for 2023

KFC has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2023 with two brand new festive burgers for customers to sink their teeth into over the holidays. Despite it still being November, KFC has got into the festive spirit with both burgers available in restaurants and via KFC delivery now.

Until January 1, KFC fans will be able to get their hands on the Stuffing Stacker Burger and the Stuffing Tower Burger. The news comes after McDonald's unveiled its Christmas menu available to the public this week.

KFC's brand-new Stuffing Stacker Burger features two Original Recipe chicken fillets, given a festive twist with sage and onion stuffing, spicy cranberry sauce, cheese and burger dressing in a soft brioche bun. Customers can grab the Stuffing Stacker Burger from just £7.99.

If that's not enough, the Stuffing Tower Burger , will also be joining the festive line-up. The cheaper option is available from £6.49 and includes all the same goodness with a single fillet of KFC’s unmistakable crispy Original Recipe chicken.

Fried chicken lovers can head down to KFC restaurants to try the burger or bring the festive cheer directly to their front door with KFC Delivery, available via the KFC App.