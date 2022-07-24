Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued after parts of Northern Ireland were hit by flooding.

Derry and Strabone experienced floods over the last 24 hours and the heavy rain is set to continue.

The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for all of Northern Ireland and parts of west Scotland, including Glasgow.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the weather warning in place?

The yellow weather alert is in place from noon until 9pm today.

What areas are covered by the weather warning?

Belfast, Derry and the rest of Northern Ireland are covered by the yellow alert.

Western Scotland is also covered by the warning, including Glasgow, Perth and Stirling.

What does the weather warning say?

On its website, the Met Office says: “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

The Met Office continues: “Early showers, some heavy, over Northern Ireland will give way to some more persistent rain, again heavy and perhaps thundery at times, later this morning and afternoon.

“This rain then moves eastwards into Scotland later this afternoon, conditions here having also been showery during the morning.

“Showers or rain again may also be accompanied by thunder in a few places, perhaps more likely this afternoon.

“Over Northern Ireland 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some places. Over Scotland, rain is likely to be heavier with 20-30 mm likely for some parts and as much as 30-50 mm rain in a few spots.”

Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland and western Scotland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Where has the flooding been in Northern Ireland?

The flooding has taken place in north west Northern Ireland.

Derry and Strabane in particular were hit by flooding over the last 24 hours.

Videos and pictures have captured the scale of the flooding in Northern Ireland.

The police also warned of “hazardous” driving conditions in the area on Saturday evening.

Police Derry City and Strabone said: “ Drivers are warned of hazardous driving conditions due to flooding in the Derry / Londonderry and Strabane areas.

“If you are travelling on the roads in the area please take extreme caution, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential.”

The council also shared a number of helpful numbers for residents to use during the flooding:

The Foyle Maritime Festival was cancelled on Saturday evening due to the adverse weather.

What is the forecast for Derry?

Met Office has issued an hour-by-hour forecast for Derry in the coming hours: