Temperatures of more than 40C have been recorded across England, while the heatwave could yet break records in Wales and Scotland

Highs of 40.3℃ were recorded in Lincolnshire on Tuesday (19 April), with the temperature record for Wales having already been broken on Monday (18 July).

Scientists have warned these weather events are likely to become more frequent, more severe and longer in future UK summers due to climate change.

But can we expect similar temperatures again this summer - and what is the latest Met Office forecast predicting?

Here’s what you need to know.

Could we expect to see further heatwaves this summer? (image: Getty Images)

What is UK weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, after the high temperatures of Monday and Tuesday, the UK is in for cooler weather for the remainder of this week.

Wednesday (20 July) is likely to see highs of 28℃ in East Anglia, with the South East, London and East of England all likely to see the mercury hit the mid-to-late twenties.

A yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms is in place from 1pm until 9pm in these areas.

The Met Office says these could lead to travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and power cuts.

Showers are also predicted to hit western parts of the UK.

Record temperatures have led to wildfires across England (image: Getty Images)

As the week progresses, temperatures will slowly fall back closer to the average for the time of year.

Southern parts of England will get highs in the low-to-mid twenties, with high teens anticipated for the rest of the UK.

Meanwhile, cloud and short sharp showers are expected in the North and West of England.

At the weekend, heat will build in England again, with highs of 26℃ predicted in London and East Anglia on Saturday (23 July) and 27℃ across East Anglia on Sunday.

The Met Office says Sunday’s temperatures could creep into the low 30s in some areas.

Will there be another heatwave?

At present, the Met Office says it does not see anything that would suggest another heatwave is coming that would match the strength and intensity of the one the UK’s just had.

It told NationalWorld that there is always the potential for additional hot spells in summer.

The likelihood of such weather returning is higher while the so-called ‘heat dome’ - a slow-moving area of high pressure that has come up from North Africa - remains in place above countries like Portugal, Spain and France.

The Met Office says that if there is a ‘wobble’ in this dome, another plume of heat could come up to the UK, triggering more hot weather and, possibly, another heatwave.

Even if this does not happen, the weather forecaster is expecting temperatures to remain higher than average through until August - although August itself could see more changeable weather conditions.

Even if another heatwave does not arrive this summer, the Met Office says extreme heat events are likely to become more frequent in future as a result of climate change.