Soaring temperatures have fuelled wildfires throughout Europe which have seen tens of thousands of people being evacuated from their homes

Europe is rocked by devastating wildfires after the continent has seen record summer temperatures.

Firefighters in France, Portugal and Spain are tackling fires that cover thousands of hectares.

In Portugal, a pilot lost his life tackling the blaze, after his water bombing plane crashed in the Foz Coa area, near the Spanish border.

Temperatures have fuelled the fires, with highs of 47C in Portugal and above 40C in Spain fanning the flames.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and holidaymakers have been caught up in the carnage, with plumes of smoke visible from the Spanish seaside resort of Torremolinos.

Authorities in Portugal and Spain have linked at least 261 deaths to the heat and wildfires.

With the extreme temperatures set to continue, here’s everything you need to know about the wildfires in Europe.

What is happening in France?

Soaring temperatures in France have seen fires ravage the south-western Gironde region.

A destroyed restaurant near the beach of Cazaux lac, near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Over 12,000 people have been evacuated from their homes after 22 regional departments went on high orange alert.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) one resident named Karyn called the scenes “post-apocalyptic.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said wildfires had burnt 10,000 hectares of land and praised firefighters for their “remarkable courage".

What is happening in Spain and Portugal?

In Spain, the weekend saw firefighters tackle blazes in the north western region of Galicia.

The southern area of Mijas Hills was also struck by raging wildfires this week.

Tourists were met with plumes of smoke on the beach in Torremolinos and soaring tempatures has only helped to fan the flames.

In Portugal, the wildfires have had devastating consequences, with a pilot losing his life whilst tackling the blaze, after his water bombing plane crashed in the Foz Coa area.

The country has been most impacted in the north eastern region, close to the city of Porto.

Record high temperatures have made fighting the wildfires hard as highs of 47C in Portugal and above 40C in Spain create the perfect conditions to help the fire spread.

Where are the wildfires in Europe?

Europe has been hit by a string of wildfires that have left devastation in their path.

It’s not just France, Spain and Portugal that have been affected.

Hungary, Croatia, Greece, Crete and Morocco have also been hit by the fires this week.

Here is a map of the areas impacted by Europe’s wildfires:

Wildfires have been causing widespread devastation across all areas of Europe (Pic: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

How do wildfires start?

As the earth is heating up due to climate change, wildfires are becoming a regular occurence around the world.

The soaring temperatures in Europe have created the perfect storm for rampant wildfires.

To have a wild fire you need three things: oxygen, fuel and heat.

Oxygen is already in the atmosphere, fuel is any material that will burn such as trees, grass and even homes.

The drier the fuel is, the faster it will burn, heat dries out the surrounding area so that the fire continues to have fuel to spread.