Northern Lights in pictures: best of the Aurora Borealis from February 2023 over UK
Stargazers across the UK were treated to an incredible show as the Aurora Borealis could be seen around the country
For two nights in a row, the northern lights could be seen in the UK on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February. On Monday, northern Scotland was the best place to catch the phenomenon overnight, as cloudy skies unfortunately prevented some keen stargazers in England’s south from getting a second glimpse.
An easyJet flight even made a 360-degree turn to allow its passengers to watch an “amazing display” of the northern lights as it flew over the northern tip of the UK.
On Monday evening, passengers on flight U21806 from Reykjavik in Iceland to Manchester Airport were able to take pictures of the celestial spectacle after the pilot decided to perform the circular turn.
The controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands took just less than 10 minutes and occurred shortly after 8.30pm, while the Airbus A320 was flying at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,000m) and at a little under 500mph, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.
These are some of the best pictures taken of the incredible phenomenon over the UK.