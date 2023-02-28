The shimmering lights were seen as far south as Cornwall over the last two nights - could they be visible again?

On Sunday, the national weather service explained why the lights were so bright in Britain, tweeting: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

Dozens of spectators shared spectacular - and not so spectacular - images of their sightings across social media, with one sharing a picture from just outside London. But will the celestial lights be visible again for a third night? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will the northern lights be visible again?

At the time of writing, the Met Office has not confirmed whether or not it thinks the northern lights will be visible from Britain again on Tuesday (28 February).

Unfortunately, it appears as if the solar activity that caused the aurora to be visible at unusually southern latitudes has died down significantly, according to Aurora Watch, which tracks solar activity and makes forecasts for aurora sightings in the UK.

Looking at their latest geomagnetic activity graph, we can see that overnight, activity was in the red, meaning that the aurora borealis was likely to be “visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.”

However, by this morning, activity was in the green again, meaning the “aurora is unlikely to be visible by eye or camera from anywhere in the UK.”

How to see the northern lights?

Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic poles. Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway.

But the arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes. It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.

Though the aurora borealis is active year-round, and its strength can be increased by solar activity at any time, the chances of seeing the lights vastly increase throughout the autumn and winter months, when the nights are longer and darker.

You are more likely to get a good sighting around midnight, and it needs to be cold with a clear sky. It’s also best to avoid nights when there is a full moon. Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on websites like AuroraWatch UK which can help you identify peak times for viewing.

It might seem obvious, but you’ll need to look north to see them. Though they have been spotted in recent days in more southern areas of the UK, the lights still emanate from the north, so turn in that direction. Ideally, you’ll want a low horizon unobscured by buildings or geographical features like hills.

Try to get as far away from the light pollution of towns and cities as you can, and make sure you keep an eye out for unusual light patterns in the sky. Sometimes it can look like a slight flicker of colour, other times you will have no doubt it’s the auroras.

The most spectacular pictures of the aurora borealis are usually captured with a long-exposure, which leads many people to expect the brilliantly green trails of light snaking eerily across the night sky. In actuality, the lights might look like a faint film of mist to the naked eye.

Using a long exposure to capture the aurora on camera necessitates the use of a tripod to keep your camera steady, but you can get some spectacular results when exposing for around 20-30 seconds.

Aurora taken from Isle of Skye on Sunday, February 26 2023. Taken between 10pm and 11.30pm at Kensaleyre.

What’s the weather forecast for tonight?

Of course, no matter what steps you take to increase your chances of glimpsing the northern lights, cloud coverage will scupper your prospects completely. Unfortunately for the UK, grey clouds are more often seen in the sky than dazzling light displays.

The Met Office’s forecast for tonight (28 February) predicts that it will be “mostly cloudy for many with scattered, generally light, showers. Clearer with frost in northwest Scotland and perhaps also some clear spells with patchy frost developing in the southeast later.”