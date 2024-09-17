Polar Vortex set to bring extreme weather as UK braces for one of its coldest winters in years
A report by Severe Weather Europe warns that the continent - including the UK - could face cold snaps, frost, and snow this winter due to a disrupted Polar Vortex. This disruption may allow frigid Arctic air to push southward, increasing the chances of harsh winter conditions across the region.
The weakened vortex is expected to alter the jet stream, making extreme weather more likely and potentially leading to prolonged periods of cold. "A weak/disrupted Polar Vortex creates a weak jet stream pattern," the analysis states, raising the risk of extreme weather. This shift could lead to prolonged cold spells and unpredictable storms as the jet stream alters course.
Historically, a strong Polar Vortex contains cold air in the polar regions, but a weakened system can cause extreme winter conditions across Europe. With these changes, the UK may face one of its coldest winters in years, added the report.
Additionally, the article says: “A strong Polar Vortex keeps all the cold air locked in the Polar regions,” implying that any disruption increases the risk of severe winter conditions across the UK and Europe. These patterns, it explained, can result in colder temperatures and more extreme weather events throughout the season.
According to the Met Office, 1963 is one of the coldest winters on record - the coldest in 200 years, with temperatures so cold the sea froze in places. Bringing blizzards, snow drifts, blocks of ice, and temperatures lower than -20C, it was colder than the winter of 1947, and the coldest since 1740.
It began abruptly just before Christmas in 1962. The weeks before had been changeable and stormy, but then on December 22 a high pressure system moved to the north-east of the British Isles, dragging bitterly cold winds across the country. This situation was to last much of the winter.
