A number of Met Office weather warnings are in place for snow and ice for the remainder of this week

The night of Tuesday 7 March night was the coldest night of 2023 so far, the Met Office has said, with temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropping to this year’s record low of minus 15.2C.

Snow is on the way for much of the UK through the rest of the week, and night-time sub-zero climes are predicted in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

Following a “very chilly” start to Wednesday, the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which may lead to injuries from slips and falls and cause travel disruption.

Here is everything you need to know.

Where will there be further snow?

The Met Office issued a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice - cautioning slips, trips and falls and travel disruption - after a "very chilly" start to the day on Wednesday (8 March). The warnings covered northern and eastern Scotland until 10am, and Northern Ireland and southern England until 9am.

Its early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east. The conditions, attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK.

The forecasting body’s chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass. Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.”

Where will it snow later in the week?

Forecasters have said in most places the snowfall will continue until Friday, with a yellow warning for snow covering all of the UK north of Birmingham spanning from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday. A yellow warning for snow and ice also covers London and the south from midnight on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey detailed weather changes over the second half of the week. She said: “Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads to central and northern areas of the UK.”

Caughey added: “Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

“Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”

The Met Office has said further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”, while the UK Health and Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England.