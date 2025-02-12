The UK has been shivering from cold Scandinavian winds for the last few days - but there is also the chance of snow on the horizon.

The Met Office says that the weather will be changing soon, but it doesn’t mean things will warm up. The rest of this week is likely to remain cold and cloudy, with a chance of hill snow in remote areas, and over the weekend the wind direction is like to change to be from the south or south east.

While overall the forecast is for this to maintain the below-average temperatures and cloudiness, from Sunday these may bring even colder weather and wintry showers, especially in the north east. The Met Office says that milder conditions will come in from the west or south west - and if these push into the country then the chance of snow increases, as it where wet and warmer fronts meet cold weather can spark snowfall.

Drivers in a landscape covered in snow on the Snake Pass between Manchester and Sheffield in the Peak District last month | Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

The Met Office admits though, that at this distance out it is not possible to be definitive about what will happen, saying: “The transition between colder and milder conditions remains uncertain, but towards the end of this period, the milder, wetter conditions are likely to have spread across much of the country.”

Forecaster WXCharts.com, however, has predicted snow on the morning of Sunday, February 16 across all of Scotland and as far south as Manchester in England. This looks short-lived though as the forecaster’s charts show it moving away by the afternoon.

WXCharts' forecast of snow (in purple) for the morning of Sunday, February 16 | WXCharts

That forecast runs up to Tuesday, February 25. The even longer-range forecast, from February 26 onwards says: “There is still a very small risk of colder conditions lingering for a time at the start of this period, but it is much more likely that a milder and unsettled theme will probably have become established, with weather systems moving close to or across the UK.

“This will mean bands of rain and perhaps periods of strong winds spreading in from the west, interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes, but likely bringing above average rainfall amounts overall, especially in the south and west. Temperatures are most likely to become close to or a little above average by early March.”