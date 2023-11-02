Storm Ciarán has brought weather woes and transport chaos to some parts of the country - but not everywhere is being hit by the storm

Storm Ciarán is causing chaos in certain areas of the country - but others have escaped the worst of the weather. (Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Storm Ciarán has already cause chaos for some communities, with schools closed and residents evacuated - but not everyone in the UK is having the same experience.

The southern coast of England, South Wales and Northern Ireland have been hit by high winds, heavy rain and flooding in recent days. Schools in Jersey, Hampshire and Isle of Wight were forced to close due to the conditions, while some residents in Jersey were evacuated after extremely high winds of reported speed up to 102mph. Stone slabs on the promenade in Southsea, Hampshire were also moved by the strong gusts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Jersey woman, Suzie Phillips, said that the horrible weather conditions saw ugh hailstones rain down on the island. She said: “The hailstones were quite a bit heavier and bigger than a golf ball and we’ve had three windows damaged by them – in my daughter’s bedroom, a landing and a bathroom. It was quite worrying, especially for the kids – they were quite anxious about it.”

But while some areas of the country grapple with the worst of Storm Ciarán, other places have had much more pleasant weather. Here is everything you need to know about where will and won't be hit by the storm.

Where will escape from Storm Ciarán's rain and windy conditions?

On Thursday (2 November), the areas with the best weather - although not shining - will be in Norfolk and along the east of England, including Peterborough and Lincoln. Northern Ireland has also been given a much-needed respite from rain, with clear skies forecast in Londonderry/Derry and Belfast throughout Thursday, although the rain will make a comeback on Friday in the north of the country. Likewise, it will be clear on the western coast of Scotland, stretching into the Highlands until Friday morning.

Much of the Midlands and places in the south east of England, including London is likely to experience clear skies on Friday, but heavy rain may return on Saturday. Scotland is likely to get away scot-free with rain throughout the weekend, with showers in only a handful of areas, including the west and east coast and some areas of the Borders. Northern Ireland is similar - a smattering of rain showers will be spread throughout the weekend across the country.

Where will be hit badly by Storm Ciarán?

Advertisement

Advertisement

While wind is expected to die down after Thursday, rain will persist for some areas into the weekend. Friday is expected to start largely calm for most of England and Wales, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be hit worst by rain.

Heading into Friday evening and Saturday early morning, the a huge weather front is expected to move into the south-east coast once again. From about 2am on Saturday morning, areas such as Plymouth will be drenched again, with the rain spreading across the southern coast through the early morning. South Wales will also be hit by this weather front.