More than 100,000 people remain without power in Northern Ireland following the devastation caused by Storm Eowyn.

Efforts to restore power are underway, but officials warn that full reconnection may take up to 10 days, as further adverse weather is expected to complicate recovery efforts.

NIE Networks confirmed on Sunday morning that approximately 101,000 customers are still without electricity. Power has already been restored to 183,000 properties since the storm. Additional engineers from Great Britain have been dispatched to assist with repairs.

Derek Hynes, managing director of NIE Networks, said: “We are still visiting locations where damage has been caused and are working on the faults that will get power back to the highest possible numbers of homes and businesses. From what we are seeing so far, we believe that it will be around 10 days by the time we complete the repairs needed to get power back to everyone.”

Hynes urged residents to check the Power Check tool on the NIE Networks website for estimated restoration times. He also warned the public to avoid damaged equipment and fallen trees, adding: “Please remember our safety message and do not approach any damaged electricity equipment. Be extra careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall.”

A fallen tree at the Cherryvale playing fields in Belfast on Friday January 24, 2025. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

The recovery effort faces additional challenges as new weather systems move into the region. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds across Northern Ireland from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, which could disrupt transport and infrastructure. A separate yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 6pm Saturday to 10am Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said while upcoming storms are expected to be less severe than Eowyn, the weakened infrastructure poses ongoing risks. “People certainly need to be wary,” he said, adding that localised flooding, flying debris, and travel disruptions are possible.

Storm Eowyn caused significant damage to infrastructure and homes, leaving more than 30% of Northern Ireland without power at its peak. Over 100 schools sustained damage, and 2,300 obstructions were reported on the road network, including 70 trees that blocked the M2.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the storm’s impact as “unprecedented on every level” during a visit to NIE Networks’ Craigavon offices. “People will continue to work tirelessly to ensure people are reconnected as quickly as possible,” O’Neill said. “It is very difficult given the sheer volume of damage that has been caused, but we’re assured that all the work that can be done is being done.”

As Storm Eowyn subsides, a new low-pressure system, named Storm Herminia by Spanish meteorologists, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. The storm will first hit southwest England and Wales before moving into Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday afternoon, reaching Scotland by evening.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind and rain across parts of the UK, with gusts of up to 70mph in exposed areas. Rainfall is expected to reach up to 80mm in some regions, with risks of localised flooding.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week, with another low-pressure system forecast to arrive on Wednesday. However, meteorologists predict calmer conditions by next weekend.