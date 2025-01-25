Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK and Ireland are reeling from the devastating aftermath of Storm Eowyn, which left one person dead, caused widespread damage, and disrupted travel and power supplies for millions.

Recovery efforts are underway, but the Met Office has issued fresh warnings of heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

Network Rail Scotland reported nearly 400 “incidents of damage” across the railway network, including over 120 fallen trees. In a statement on X, the organisation said:“Almost 400 incidents of damage have been found since the storm passed. Disruption is likely until at least midday. So far, we’ve seen over 120 reports of fallen trees across Scotland, along with damage to signalling systems, overhead wires, stations, boundary fencing, level crossings, and even train depots.”

The storm brought winds of up to 100mph, leaving over a million homes and businesses without power across the UK and Ireland. Scotland alone saw 106,000 properties lose electricity on Friday night, and Northern Ireland reported 214,000 outages. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with some areas expected to face extended delays before services are fully restored.

Travel networks bore the brunt of the storm. Over 1,100 flights were cancelled on Friday, with major airports in Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Heathrow heavily impacted. On the roads, Northern Ireland’s Department of Infrastructure reported more than 1,800 blockages caused by fallen debris.

ScotRail announced a suspension of all services across Scotland until midday Saturday, while cleanup teams worked to clear damage and assess safety.

On Sunday, the Met Office has issued yellow wind warnings that cover southwest England, English and Scottish coasts near the Irish Sea, Wales, and Northern Ireland from 8am to 3pm, with gusts of 50–60mph expected. On the same day, southern and central England, along with Wales, face yellow rain warnings from 8am Sunday to 6am Monday. Rainfall could reach up to 80mm in some areas, with risks of flooding, power cuts, and hazardous driving conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Looking at Sunday, it’s set to be a fairly fine start for a lot of areas... However, a low-pressure system will bring heavy rain to southwest England and Wales from mid-morning onwards, spreading to Northern Ireland and northern England later in the afternoon.”

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland remain under yellow snow and ice warnings, with up to 10cm of snow forecast for high ground. A separate yellow ice warning is in effect for southwest England, the Midlands, and southern Wales until 10am Saturday, raising concerns over injuries from slips and falls.

In Ireland, ESB Networks reported that 725,000 customers were affected by power outages, while Northern Ireland’s NIE Networks said it could take up to 10 days to reconnect some properties. Water services have also been disrupted, with Uisce Éireann confirming that 138,000 people remain without water, and 750,000 others face supply risks.

In Northern Ireland, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck described the storm as “severe,” adding: “It will take days to assess the full impact… this was a severe storm.”