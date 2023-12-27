Trains have ground to a halt and drivers are reportedly trapped in snow as Storm Gerrit sweeps in

Bowling station in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland is just one of many hubs severely impacted by adverse weather due to Storm Gerrit. Picture: Getty Images

The transport network in Scotland has been severely impacted by Storm Gerrit, with drivers trapped and train services grinding to a halt in the days following Christmas. Commuters on Scotland's railways have been urged to checked ahead of travelling for cancellations or delays, with Network Rail Scotland issuing a warning.

A tree fell on the line and caught fire near Dumbarton East Station in West Dunbartonshire, while the line between Lockerbie and Carlisle has also been completely blocked by flooding. Dramatic images showed Bowling train station in West Dunbartonshire with the rail line flooded almost up to the level of the platform.

ScotRail customer operations director Phil Campbell said: “Unfortunately, we expect disruption to our services due to the adverse weather, and customers can expect some changes to their journeys. We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual, and there could be some cancellations. ”

It's not much better news for drivers, with reports that some are trapped in snowy conditions on the A9 between Falls of Bruar and Salwhinie. Reports suggest drivers have been stranded for up to five hours on the road, which connects Inverness to the central belt of Scotland.

A yellow weather warning is in place for rain and snow across northern and central Scotland until 9pm this evening. There is also a wind warning across the same area until midnight.