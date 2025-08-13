The UK is now in its fourth heatwave of the summer - but with warm August weather comes thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued a warning about thunderstorms for today and tomorrow, as warm, moist air condenses into clouds.

The yellow warning is across Scotland - on Wednesday it covers the north and eastern side of the country and tomorrow it extends over all of Scotland and its islands, as well as Northern Ireland.

Thunderstorms are forecast in the coming days | Adobe stock photo

The Met Office forecast for the next few days also says there could be thunder in the south east of England today as that areas has started off grey today, under a bank of cloud, as has the west of England.

“Otherwise a very warm and sunny day for most, locally hot in the east,” said the Met Office. “A fine evening for most, with clear spells overnight. Possibly further isolated thunderstorms developing, again with a focus across northern parts of Scotland in particular. Another warm night for most.”

Thursday is looking like a bright day with sunny spells, with most places staying dry, and the temperature will feel cooler away from the south east.

Weekend weather forecast

The Met Office says it will stay dry for many with spells of sunshine, though “an isolated thunderstorm remains possible”. In general it will be warm, but the east of England will become cooler and cloudier as the weekend progresses.