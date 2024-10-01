UK flood warnings: full list of rivers which could burst their banks after heavy rainfall as Environment Agency issues alerts
A yellow rain alert covering eastern England came into force at 8am on Monday and will end at 3am on Tuesday, but rain is expected to continue in some areas.
Conditions will be split by a “west-east contrast”, with north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland set to “take the biscuit for bright blue skies”, the Met Office said.
The UK should generally see a brief respite from the wet between Wednesday and Friday before the rain returns at the weekend, according to the forecaster.
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “For East Anglia, for the East Midlands and for London it’s a dreary start (to Tuesday) – a lot of low cloud, persistent damp weather and a gusty wind making it feel cool.
“Wales, something a little brighter coming along but north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland all take the biscuit for bright blue skies first thing.”
He continued: “It’s a real west-east contrast during Tuesday. The brightest spells will be in the west and most especially the north west, whilst the Midlands, parts of northern and eastern England will be plagued by low cloud, outbreaks of rain at times and a strong wind – particularly strong around the coastal part of eastern England.
“That’s going to make it feel cold in the east, but in the west, where we do get some sunshine and lighter winds compared with the last couple of days, highs of 15C to 17C are likely.”
The meteorologist said the UK can expect “more widespread fine weather” on Wednesday which will continue through Thursday and into Friday “before more rain at the weekend”.
Provisional statistics published by the Met Office showed that some counties in the UK experienced more than 250% of their average rainfall in September, with six counties in England experiencing record levels.
The Environment Agency says there are currently (at 9.45am on Tuesday) 52 areas where flood warnings are in place. This means flooding is likely. The affected areas are:
- Alfriston on the Cuckmere River
- Areas closest to Sankey Brook at Dallam
- Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots
- Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford
- Areas near the River Nene from Thorpe Waterville to Eaglethorpe
- Ash Brook, Ippollitts Brook and River Purwell at Hitchin, Ashbrook, Little Wymondley and Graveley
- B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene
- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site
- Fouracres and The Crescent at Maghull
- Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester
- Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford
- Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Kempston
- Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Stony Stratford
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- New Mill Dike at Lydgate and New Mill
- North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice
- River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone
- River Douglas at Parbold, along the right bank of the river downstream of the Canal Bridge
- River Great Ouse at Brampton and Godmanchester
- River Great Ouse at Harrold
- River Great Ouse at Huntingdon and Hartford
- River Great Ouse at Little Paxton and Great Paxton
- River Great Ouse at Odell
- River Great Ouse at Southoe, Buckden and The Offords
- River Great Ouse at Turvey
- River Irk at Chadderton Fold
- River Irk at Cheetham Hill
- River Irk at Crumpsall Hospital
- River Irk at Kendall Road
- River Irk at Little Green
- River Irk at New Bridge
- River Irk at Rhodes and Middleton
- River Irk at Vale Park Industrial Estate
- River Ivel at Blunham
- River Ivel at Sandy
- River Mersey at Cheadle Wood and Ford lane
- River Ray for Islip
- River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin
- River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw
- River Rother at Beighton
- River Rother at Tapton
- River Rother at Woodhouse Mill
- Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
- River Thame from Chiselhampton to Drayton St Leonard
- River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove
- River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge
- Sankey Brook at Gemini
- Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester
- Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, around Sefton Lane and the Waste Transfer Station
- Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, beside Hall Lane, Fouracres and Sefton Lane
In addition, there are 139 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, currently live.
- B1041 between Little Paxton and St Neots in Cambridgeshire
- Blackburn Brook
- Bourne Brook (Tamworth)
- Burton Trent
- Bury Brook in Cambridgeshire
- Chertsey Bourne
- Climping Seafront
- Cuckmere River
- Eastern Yar
- East Somerset Rivers
- Ginge Brook
- Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
- Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
- Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove
- Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
- Lower Frome and tributaries
- Lower Nene
- Lower River Calder catchment
- Lower River Colne and Frays River
- Lower River Don catchment
- Lower River Douglas
- Lower River Irwell catchment including areas in Greater Manchester
- Lower River Loddon
- Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford
- Lower River Rother
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Lower Stour and tributaries
- Lower Tame
- Lower Welland
- Lymington River
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Nene
- Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire
- Middle River Mersey catchment including areas near Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston
- Middle Stour and tributaries
- Minor Tributaries of the Nene in Northamptonshire
- North Sea coast at Bridlington
- North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea
- Porter Brook Catchment
- River Alt, Formby to Huyton
- River Amber in Derbyshire
- River Anker and River Sence
- River Avon in Worcestershire
- River Axe area
- River Blackwater
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Blythe in Warwickshire
- River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington
- River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford
- River Churn and its tributaries
- River Churnet and River Tean
- River Coln and its tributaries
- River Colne and Fenay Beck Catchments
- River Dearne catchment
- River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
- River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
- River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
- River Ditton catchment including areas around Huyton-with-Roby and Widnes
- River Ecclesbourne in Derbyshire
- River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
- River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
- River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire from Brampton to Earith
- River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Beds Borough and Cambridgeshire from Wyboston to Brampton
- River Holme Catchment
- River Idle in Nottinghamshire
- River Ise and Alledge Brook
- River Ivel in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire
- River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade
- River Leadon catchment
- River Leam and River Itchen
- River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire
- River Lostock and River Yarrow
- River Lugg south of Leominster
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
- River Nadder and tributaries
- River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
- River Rhee in Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire
- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
- River Rye catchment
- River Sankey catchment with St Helens and Warrington
- Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries
- River Sence in Leicestershire
- River Seven catchment
- River Severn in Gloucestershire
- River Sheaf Catchment
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Spen and Batley Beck catchments
- River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire
- Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart
- River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook
- River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade
- River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne
- River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock
- River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area
- River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries
- River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
- River Thames for the Abingdon area
- River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green
- River Thames from Hurley to Cookham
- River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning
- River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley
- River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
- River Trent in Derbyshire
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
- River Wreake in Leicestershire
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
- Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire
- Severn Vyrnwy confluence
- South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- Tern and Perry catchments
- Tributaries in North Derbyshire
- Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade
- Tyne and Wear coast
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Bristol Avon area
- Upper Dove
- Upper Nene
- Upper River Calder catchment
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Don catchment
- Upper River Douglas
- Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Upper River Rother catchment
- Upper River Wey
- Upper Stour and tributaries
- Wear estuary
- Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich
- Welland Valley
- West Dorset Rivers and Streams
- Whiston Brook catchment
- Witham in North Kesteven
Ninety-six flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours and the Environment Agency says: “Flooding is possible but not expected from surface water and local flooding from rivers is probable [on] Tuesday in parts of the Midlands, east and north of England. Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”
