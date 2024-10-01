Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There remain dozens of flood alerts across the UK - as the results of the weekend’s torrential rain continue to be felt.

A yellow rain alert covering eastern England came into force at 8am on Monday and will end at 3am on Tuesday, but rain is expected to continue in some areas.

Conditions will be split by a “west-east contrast”, with north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland set to “take the biscuit for bright blue skies”, the Met Office said.

The UK should generally see a brief respite from the wet between Wednesday and Friday before the rain returns at the weekend, according to the forecaster.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “For East Anglia, for the East Midlands and for London it’s a dreary start (to Tuesday) – a lot of low cloud, persistent damp weather and a gusty wind making it feel cool.

“Wales, something a little brighter coming along but north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland all take the biscuit for bright blue skies first thing.”

The River Great Ouse in St Neots after it burst its banks due to heavy rain over the last few days | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

He continued: “It’s a real west-east contrast during Tuesday. The brightest spells will be in the west and most especially the north west, whilst the Midlands, parts of northern and eastern England will be plagued by low cloud, outbreaks of rain at times and a strong wind – particularly strong around the coastal part of eastern England.

“That’s going to make it feel cold in the east, but in the west, where we do get some sunshine and lighter winds compared with the last couple of days, highs of 15C to 17C are likely.”

The meteorologist said the UK can expect “more widespread fine weather” on Wednesday which will continue through Thursday and into Friday “before more rain at the weekend”.

Tankers remove floodwater on the A421 near Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Friday Picture: James Linsell Clark / SWNS | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

Provisional statistics published by the Met Office showed that some counties in the UK experienced more than 250% of their average rainfall in September, with six counties in England experiencing record levels.

The Environment Agency says there are currently (at 9.45am on Tuesday) 52 areas where flood warnings are in place. This means flooding is likely. The affected areas are:

Alfriston on the Cuckmere River

Areas closest to Sankey Brook at Dallam

Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots

Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford

Areas near the River Nene from Thorpe Waterville to Eaglethorpe

Ash Brook, Ippollitts Brook and River Purwell at Hitchin, Ashbrook, Little Wymondley and Graveley

B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene

Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site

Fouracres and The Crescent at Maghull

Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester

Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Kempston

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Stony Stratford

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

New Mill Dike at Lydgate and New Mill

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone

River Douglas at Parbold, along the right bank of the river downstream of the Canal Bridge

River Great Ouse at Brampton and Godmanchester

River Great Ouse at Harrold

River Great Ouse at Huntingdon and Hartford

River Great Ouse at Little Paxton and Great Paxton

River Great Ouse at Odell

River Great Ouse at Southoe, Buckden and The Offords

River Great Ouse at Turvey

River Irk at Chadderton Fold

River Irk at Cheetham Hill

River Irk at Crumpsall Hospital

River Irk at Kendall Road

River Irk at Little Green

River Irk at New Bridge

River Irk at Rhodes and Middleton

River Irk at Vale Park Industrial Estate

River Ivel at Blunham

River Ivel at Sandy

River Mersey at Cheadle Wood and Ford lane

River Ray for Islip

River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin

River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw

River Rother at Beighton

River Rother at Tapton

River Rother at Woodhouse Mill

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

River Thame from Chiselhampton to Drayton St Leonard

River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove

River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge

Sankey Brook at Gemini

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, around Sefton Lane and the Waste Transfer Station

Whinney Brook and Dovers Brook at Maghull, beside Hall Lane, Fouracres and Sefton Lane

In addition, there are 139 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, currently live.

B1041 between Little Paxton and St Neots in Cambridgeshire

Blackburn Brook

Bourne Brook (Tamworth)

Burton Trent

Bury Brook in Cambridgeshire

Chertsey Bourne

Climping Seafront

Cuckmere River

Eastern Yar

East Somerset Rivers

Ginge Brook

Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower Nene

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Colne and Frays River

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Douglas

Lower River Irwell catchment including areas in Greater Manchester

Lower River Loddon

Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford

Lower River Rother

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower Stour and tributaries

Lower Tame

Lower Welland

Lymington River

Mid Bristol Avon area

Middle Nene

Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire

Middle River Mersey catchment including areas near Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston

Middle Stour and tributaries

Minor Tributaries of the Nene in Northamptonshire

North Sea coast at Bridlington

North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea

Porter Brook Catchment

River Alt, Formby to Huyton

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Anker and River Sence

River Avon in Worcestershire

River Axe area

River Blackwater

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington

River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford

River Churn and its tributaries

River Churnet and River Tean

River Coln and its tributaries

River Colne and Fenay Beck Catchments

River Dearne catchment

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington

River Ditton catchment including areas around Huyton-with-Roby and Widnes

River Ecclesbourne in Derbyshire

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire from Brampton to Earith

River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Beds Borough and Cambridgeshire from Wyboston to Brampton

River Holme Catchment

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Ise and Alledge Brook

River Ivel in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire

River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade

River Leadon catchment

River Leam and River Itchen

River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire

River Lostock and River Yarrow

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

River Nadder and tributaries

River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip

River Rhee in Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

River Rye catchment

River Sankey catchment with St Helens and Warrington

Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries

River Sence in Leicestershire

River Seven catchment

River Severn in Gloucestershire

River Sheaf Catchment

River Sow and River Penk

River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart

River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook

River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade

River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne

River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock

River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area

River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries

River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave

River Thames for the Abingdon area

River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green

River Thames from Hurley to Cookham

River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning

River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley

River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey

River Tove in Northamptonshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Wreake in Leicestershire

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

Tern and Perry catchments

Tributaries in North Derbyshire

Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade

Tyne and Wear coast

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon area

Upper Dove

Upper Nene

Upper River Calder catchment

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Don catchment

Upper River Douglas

Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire

Upper River Rother catchment

Upper River Wey

Upper Stour and tributaries

Wear estuary

Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich

Welland Valley

West Dorset Rivers and Streams

Whiston Brook catchment

Witham in North Kesteven

Ninety-six flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours and the Environment Agency says: “Flooding is possible but not expected from surface water and local flooding from rivers is probable [on] Tuesday in parts of the Midlands, east and north of England. Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”