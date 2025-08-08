A yellow heat alert has been placed on a large part of the country as warm weather moves in.

The warning has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from midday on Monday to 6pm on Wednesday.

It covers Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London, the south east and south west.

People enjoying warm weather | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The UKHSA said the alert means significant impacts are possible across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.

The Met Office has forecast that warm weather will arrive as the spin-off from tropical storm Dexter brings heat from the south west across the country.

The weekend is likely to be “changeable”, with sunshine and showers, before temperatures go up.

The Met Office said: “Saturday looks largely fine for much of England and Wales, with sunny spells, but once again some rain in northern areas, particularly northwest Scotland. It is a similar picture on Sunday with a weather front moving in from the west bringing rain to Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and possibly northern England by evening. Central and southern areas are expected to remain dry with sunny spells.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday. However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”