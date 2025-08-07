The UK is set for a sweltering spell of weather early next week, with temperatures expected to exceed 30C in parts of England, following a weekend of mixed sunshine and showers.

According to the latest Met Office forecast, Friday will be a brighter day for many, with sunny spells across southern and central areas. Northern Scotland, however, will remain breezy with outbreaks of rain. Temperatures could reach 25–26C in parts of central and eastern England.

The weekend looks largely fine for most of England and Wales, especially on Saturday, though northwest Scotland will continue to see some rain. Sunday will see a weather front pushing in from the west, bringing rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and possibly northern England by the evening. Central and southern areas are expected to remain dry with sunny spells.

But it’s early next week when the real heat is set to arrive.

From Sunday onwards, temperatures will begin to rise across southern parts of the UK, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter pull warm air from the southwest. Forecasters say the heat will peak on Monday and Tuesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.”

However, the duration of this heatwave remains unclear.

“The length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south,” Keates added. “Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain.”

UK 5-day forecast

Thursday (August 7)

Sunshine and showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Rain clearing from Wales and northern England, with brighter skies following. Mostly dry elsewhere, but rather cloudy. Breezy, especially in the north. For most it will feel a little cooler than Wednesday.

Early evening showers becoming confined to northwest Scotland. Otherwise, most places dry with clear spells. Windy across northern Scotland, but winds falling light elsewhere. Cooler than the previous night.

Friday (August 8)

Most will be dry, with plenty of sunny spells. Remaining windy across northern Scotland, with further showers here. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine.

Saturday to Monday (August 9 - August 11)

Most will be dry, with plenty of sunny spells. Remaining windy across northern Scotland, with further showers here. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Changeable in the north, with occasional spells of rain or showers and often quite windy. Mostly dry in the south, with sunny spells. Temperatures increasing, potentially hot in the southeast.