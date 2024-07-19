UK weather: Met Office map shows exactly where 31C mini-heatwave will hit its peak the UK this week
Stifling conditions are in the forecast for the next few days, with the south-east of England set to experience the highest of temperatures. The Met Office temperature maps shows that the mercury is set to peak at 31C in London, the highest point of the weekend at around 3pm on Friday (July 19).
Although London and the south-east is set to be the warmest, other parts of the country will still feel the heat. Temperatures of around 25C to 29C will spread out across the Midlands and into the north, with Scotland set to experience temperatures raging from around 18C to 21C at the peak on Friday. Temperatures will sit around 18C to 20C for Northern Ireland, while Wales will also bask in heat of up to 25C.
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change. It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.
However, she warned that the heatwave may well be ‘mini’, saying: “But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”
From Sunday (July 21) onwards, temperature will drop down but still remain in the late teens to early 20s. It comes as the miserable summer holiday so far has left Brits searching for sun.
The latest promise of a mini heatwave from forecasters comes as a yellow heat health alert was issued for four regions in England, including East of England, East Midlands, London and the south-east. The alert is due to last from 5pm on Thursday (July 18) to 11pm on Saturday (July 20).
