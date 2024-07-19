Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a mini-heatwave sweeps across the UK bringing temperatures of up to 31C, new Met Office maps have shown exactly where and when the temperature will rise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stifling conditions are in the forecast for the next few days, with the south-east of England set to experience the highest of temperatures. The Met Office temperature maps shows that the mercury is set to peak at 31C in London, the highest point of the weekend at around 3pm on Friday (July 19).

Although London and the south-east is set to be the warmest, other parts of the country will still feel the heat. Temperatures of around 25C to 29C will spread out across the Midlands and into the north, with Scotland set to experience temperatures raging from around 18C to 21C at the peak on Friday. Temperatures will sit around 18C to 20C for Northern Ireland, while Wales will also bask in heat of up to 25C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK is set to sizzle later this week with temperatures reaching around 31C in the south-east of England. | Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change. It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.

However, she warned that the heatwave may well be ‘mini’, saying: “But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”

From Sunday (July 21) onwards, temperature will drop down but still remain in the late teens to early 20s. It comes as the miserable summer holiday so far has left Brits searching for sun.

The latest promise of a mini heatwave from forecasters comes as a yellow heat health alert was issued for four regions in England, including East of England, East Midlands, London and the south-east. The alert is due to last from 5pm on Thursday (July 18) to 11pm on Saturday (July 20).