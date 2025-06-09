Brits are bracing for a heatwave as temperatures are set to climb up to 32°C.

According to reports, the hottest days are expected to fall around June 21–22, with temperature anomaly maps showing values well above the seasonal average and forecasters predicting highs of up to 32°C in southern England and 30°C in the northwest.

While The Mirror reports that parts of the UK could see “temperatures remain in the thirties on the south coast,” the Met Office has offered a more measured outlook, saying that a plume of warm air moving in from the south will bring a notable rise in temperatures alongside potentially disruptive thunderstorms.

“As temperatures rise this week, it is possible heatwave thresholds could be reached in some parts of the UK, particularly the northwest Midlands, northwest England and northeast Wales,” said Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone. “However, it is very dependent on cloud cover later this week, so it is not a certainty.”

The current week began with mixed weather across the UK, with sunny spells and heavy rain reported in parts of the north-west, including Greater Manchester. Monday (June 9) is expected to continue the unsettled pattern, as the Met Office said: “Rain will spread in from the west, moving across Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England and Wales.”

But a dramatic shift in conditions is expected midweek, with Wednesday (June 11) forecast to be the hottest day so far, peaking at around 24°C in Greater Manchester and higher elsewhere.

While much of the UK will enjoy warm and dry spells on Wednesday, the Met Office warns that “some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening.” These storms are likely to affect parts of the southwest, moving northeast through Thursday and possibly returning again late Friday.

Silverstone added: “These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south. The intense rainfall could see 20-40mm accumulating over just a few hours, which could cause some disruption.” “While there are no severe weather warnings issued at the moment, it is possible thunderstorm warnings may be issued this week.”

The Met Office also cautioned that this spell of warmth will feel very different from the fine weather many enjoyed in May, due to higher humidity and warmer overnight temperatures, which “can disrupt people’s sleep.”

Heading into the weekend, the thundery conditions are expected to clear, giving way to more settled weather in the south, while northern areas may continue to experience more changeable conditions including spells of wind, cloud and rain.

With temperatures forecast to hit 27°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly 29°C by Friday, forecasters are closely monitoring whether heatwave thresholds will be officially met.