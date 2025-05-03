Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland has announced a six-week-long hosepipe ban - will the UK follow suit?

The UK is not currently introducing a hosepipe ban, despite the neighbouring country confirming six-week-long restrictions in several areas starting next Tuesday due to historically low water levels and prolonged dry weather.

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) said Water Conservation Order affecting Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Milford in Co Donegal, and Kells-Oldcastle in Co Meath, where water sources are at their lowest levels in decades. The order, effective from Tuesday May 6, to Monday, June 16, bans the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential water activities in these areas.

“Lough Owel, which supplies the Mullingar Public Water Supply, is currently at its lowest level in 50 years,” the utility confirmed. Lough Colmcille and Lough Bane, which supply Milford and Kells-Oldcastle respectively, are also at historically low levels.

The decision follows seven months of significantly below-average rainfall, with Met Éireann data showing cumulative rainfall is running 28% below normal since October. Uisce Éireann said: “This is equivalent to only five months of normal rainfall during a seven-month period and is the main reason water supplies are so low.”

Although these restrictions apply only to parts of Ireland, concerns are growing in the UK due to a similar pattern of prolonged dry and warm conditions. In the UK, April was generally a relatively dry month, with an average rainfall of around 71.7mm, according to the Met Office.

A hosepipe ban, also known as a temporary use ban, allows UK water companies to restrict the domestic use of water under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010. This includes using hosepipes for watering gardens, filling pools, and washing vehicles. Breaching a hosepipe ban can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

The last major hosepipe ban in the UK was during the summer of 2022, with various water companies imposing bans due to drought conditions. For example, South West Water imposed a ban in Cornwall and parts of Devon, which was later extended.

The record-breaking temperatures of 2022 in the UK saw 40.2C recorded on July 19, 2022 at Heathrow, breaking the previous record of 38.7C recorded in Cambridge in July 2019.

So far, no formal bans have been announced by UK water providers. However, the Met Office has warned that if dry and hot conditions continue, restrictions may be considered.