Britain has already seen some blistering summer sun in 2015 but, as schools close their doors for the long holidays, is there any chance of another heatwave heading our way?

Hosepipe bans are in place across many areas of the country following a dry spring and increasing temperatures created by climate change. But more recent wet spells and chillier days have coincided with a typically drab British summer.

The Met Office says there is little chance of the heatwave returning this weekend but very hot spells are expected to return in August.

There will be patchy rain across northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland which will move into parts of northern England through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be just a little bit below average for the end of July.

Next week is looking decidedly average with more predictions of rain on the way. A Met Office spokesman said: “A weather regime dominated by westerly winds is likely at first. This will likely bring rain and showers at times interspersed with periods of more settled weather. The north and west will most likely be the focus of any wetter and windier weather, where there may be some prolonged spells of rain at times.

“The highest chance of drier and sunnier weather is expected across southern and eastern parts of the country. Through the period, high pressure may start to have greater influence as it builds northeast across the country. This bringing more prolonged settled spells to many areas. Breeziest conditions across the north of the country. Temperatures generally near average though with some warmer spells likely.”

But there is hope of temperatures soaring as we move into August. The spokesman said: “While westerly winds will bring changeable conditions at times, some settled spells are likely to develop during August. These bringing more prolonged dry and sunny weather, especially across the south of the country but potentially spreading to all areas at times. Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east.”