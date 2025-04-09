Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has played down reports of a major snowstorm heading for the UK, instead forecasting a shift to cooler and wetter conditions as the country moves away from its recent spell of warm, settled weather.

Reports have suggested there will be a looming "snow bomb", including suggestions that areas such as Birmingham, Greater Manchester, Leeds, and parts of the Northeast could see up to 7cm of snow on Sunday, April 20, but the national weather agency has offered a far more measured outlook.

In its long-range forecast for April 13 to April 22, the Met Office said: “This will most likely come in the form of a cold front progressing southeast bringing some rain and showers and fresher conditions.

“There is a low risk of heavier, possibly thundery showers coming into the country from the south for a time early in the period, but confidence in this aspect of the forecast is low and these may well pass to the east.

“This heralds a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places. Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west.”

While independent weather modelling platforms like Ventusky are showing temperature drops and possible snowfall in higher elevations, the Met Office has not issued any snow warnings and says its confidence in such forecasts remains low.

The comes after a stretch of unseasonably warm spring weather, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland recording their highest temperatures of the year so far. On Tuesday, Perthshire hit 20.9°C, while Castlederg in Northern Ireland reached 19.4°C.

In an statement released on Wednesday (April 9), the Met Office said: “Dry and settled weather continues for many through much of this week, but there’s a change on the way this weekend. High pressure currently remains in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures for the time of year.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Warm and dry weather continues for much of the UK this week, but we’ll see a shift in where the highest temperatures will be over the next few days. Those living along North Sea coasts, who have so far had generally lower temperatures and more cloud at times, will start to see the higher temperatures on Thursday, possibly reaching as high as 23°C in eastern Scotland and northeast England.”

However, the warm spell is expected to end as the weekend approaches.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: “The high pressure that has been responsible for our recent high temperatures gradually shifts away over the weekend, as more of an unsettled regime begins to take charge and introduces more frequent rain and cloud, as well as a drop in temperatures.

“Those in the far northwest will see the first of the rain late on Friday and into Saturday... by Sunday fresher conditions with showers are expected to move in from the west.”

“Into next week, low pressure is expected to remain west of the UK, bringing a mix of showers, longer spells of rain, and some drier and sunnier intervals, with temperatures returning to around average for mid-April.”