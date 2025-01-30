Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK may have only just been battered by Storm Eowyn, but now people are being warned to brace themselves for a snow blizzard.

Weather maps from WXCharts show the majority of the country will be covered in snow once the blizzard arrives in the UK next month.

There are said to be zub-zero temperatures on the way from next week. The maps show snow will fall at the fast rate of 5cm per hour, though some areas are expected to get even more snow.

The Scottish Highlands will see 21 cm of snowfall, while the area between Edinburgh to Manchester will be covered with 10cm of snow.The only areas which will be spared look to be Northern Ireland and the South West of England.

The blizzard is apparently set to hit on Tuesday February 11. It comes just days after Storm Eowyn hit the UK on Friday (January 24). Northern Ireland, where a rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for the first time in its history, was worst affected by the storm.

The Met Office long range forecast, however, suggests that the UK whole of the UK may actually be spared snow: “Periods of wet weather are likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK at times, particularly early in this period. Some heavy rain is possible and this is likely to be accompanied by spells of strong winds.

The UK is braced for a snow blizzard in February. Photo by Adobe Images.

“South of this, across the rest of the UK, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, there is likely to be plenty of dry weather through this period. Winds will be lighter and this will bring the risk of overnight frost and fog.

“Overall, temperatures will be close to normal for most, but it is likely to be mild at times in the northwest. Brief colder spells are likely here in between weather systems though.”

The Met Office longer range forecast, for between Thursday January 13 and Thursday February 27, states that there will be “somewhat of a north-south or northwest-southeast split to the UK's weather”. “The north or northwest is likely to bear the brunt of wet and windy spells, whilst towards the south or southeast, it may be drier and more settled.”

“Temperatures will probably be close to average overall, but some milder spells are likely, especially in the north”, although some “brief colder spells” are also likely.