The UK is set for a gradual easing of the rainy weather, with Storm Herminia moving away by Wednesday and a quieter spell expected to begin on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

After days of strong winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Éowyn and a low-pressure system linked to Storm Herminia, yellow warnings for rain and wind remain in place across Wales and southern England. These warnings, covering Monday into Tuesday, are set to expire at 9pm on Tuesday in parts of Wales.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “A deep area of low pressure brought further strong winds, heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the south of the UK on Sunday. This system stays around for much of Monday and Monday night, bringing further bands of blustery showers, especially to the south, before slowly easing on Tuesday.

“With the ground already wet, further flooding impacts, which will primarily affect road traffic, are possible. Additional hazards could include further lightning strikes and hail, making road conditions dangerous.”

Strong winds are expected to persist in southern England and Wales, with gusts of 60-70 mph near coasts in the southwest and around 50 mph inland. These winds will gradually ease from the west on Tuesday, bringing some respite.

By Wednesday, Storm Herminia will have moved away from the UK, leaving a mix of sunny spells and showers. However, showers in the north could be thundery and wintry over higher ground. While there is some concern about a band of heavy rain crossing France and the English Channel, the Met Office suggests it will likely only graze southern coastal counties of England.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring a quieter spell from Thursday. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday, although there’s the risk of some freezing fog patches at first.

“Cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow will spread to the northwest by the end of the day, and Friday will see a cloudy day in the south, with some sunshine further north, before the next band of cloud and rain arrives in the northwest later. Overall though, rainfall amounts will be lower than of late.”

The quieter conditions from Thursday are expected to bring much-needed relief after recent storms caused significant disruption, including power outages, fallen trees, and travel chaos. The highest gust during Storm Éowyn reached 100mph in Drumalbin, Scotland, marking the eleventh-highest recorded maximum gust since the Met Office began naming storms in 2015.