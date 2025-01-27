Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind as Storm Herminia is set to batter parts of Wales and southern England.

The warnings cover Monday and extend into Tuesday (January 28), with the rain warning for parts of Wales remaining in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The storm, named Herminia by the Spanish Meteorological Service, is expected to have its most significant effects in Spain and France. According to the Met Office, the system did not meet the criteria to be named by their storm naming group, which includes Met Éireann and KNMI.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders explained: “A deep area of low pressure brought further strong winds, heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the south of the UK on Sunday.

“This system stays around for much of Monday and Monday night, bringing further bands of blustery showers, especially to the south, before slowly easing on Tuesday. With the ground already wet, further flooding impacts, which will primarily affect road traffic, are possible. Additional hazards could include further lightning strikes and hail making road conditions dangerous.”

Saunders also warned of strong winds, particularly in southern parts of England and Wales. He said: “Strong winds will also affect southern parts of England and Wales through Monday and at first on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 60 or 70mph possible near the coasts in the far southwest, and around 50mph possible inland, especially near to the heaviest showers. The strong winds will also gradually ease from the west on Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to the seasonal average but feeling colder than this in the strong and gusty winds in the south.”

Storm Herminia is expected to move away from the UK by Wednesday, leaving behind a day of sunny spells and showers, which may turn thundery in the north and wintry over hills. There is also a possibility of heavy rain crossing France and grazing the southern coastal counties of England.

However, calmer weather is forecast later in the week. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday, although there’s the risk of some freezing fog patches at first.

“Cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow will spread to the northwest by the end of the day, and Friday will see a cloudy day in the south, with some sunshine further north, before the next band of cloud and rain arrives in the northwest later. Overall though, rainfall amounts will be lower than of late.”