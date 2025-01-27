Flooding: Heavy rain brings risk across south west, south and midlands - full list of flood warnings and alerts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Storm Eowyn hit northern Ireland and Scotland the hardest, with thousands left without power. But the bad weather is now focused more on the south of the UK, where rain and strong winds have been the subject of yellow warnings for two days now.
Central and southern England and Wales have seen flooding and more is likely to follow, the Met Office said. Part of Devon had almost 34mm of rain on Sunday and 33.5mm fell in Stoke Climsland, Cornwall.
An 83mph gust was recorded in Berry Head, south Devon, and 81mph in Capelcurig, North Wales.
Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. Storm Eowyn has moved off to the north east now, but we’ve got another deep area of low pressure dominating the weather for the next few days, gradually moving across the UK from the west.”
A wet and windy spell arrived in the south west on Sunday morning and was moving across the north of the UK overnight. It will not be as powerful as Storm Eowyn.
Spanish meteorologists have dubbed the low-pressure system Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.
Another weather front moved in from the south west and pushed north and eastwards over England and Wales during the night. Flooding is likely in parts of England and Wales and weather warnings are in place until Tuesday.
Mr Petagna said: “What we’re seeing in this particular system isn’t that unusual (for this time of year), but it’s a combination of several events we’re getting which is adding to problems.
“We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts – obviously people are still recovering from Eowyn, and this wind and rain is hampering those efforts. Several events now of heavy rain is increasing the risk of flooding as well. We don’t need much more rain now to cause further flooding problems with the ground being so saturated.”
Brighter spells will appear occasionally on Monday but the day will largely bring showers that merge into longer spells of rain. Winds will slowly become less of a feature, Mr Petagna added.
Persistent rain is forecast to return on Wednesday across the far south of the UK. A yellow wind warning runs until 7am on Monday and covers large parts of southern England, the north west, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.
Gusts of 55-65mph are possible overnight and there is a small chance they could reach 80mph, the Met Office said.
This could cause disruption to transport and damage to buildings such as tiles coming off roofs. Another yellow warning for strong and gusty winds is in place from 6am on Monday to the same time on Tuesday in Wales and southern parts of England.
A yellow warning for periods of heavy rain that could cause some flooding of roads and properties had been issued for the West Midlands and most of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday.
The Met Office expects 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground. Another warning for heavy rain, thundery showers and localised flooding was active for parts of Wales and central, southern and northern England until 6am on Monday. Forecasters said 10mm to 20mm of rain will fall quite widely, nearing 30mm to 50mm at higher altitude.
Further heavy rain on Sunday evening could bring it up to 80mm in a few places.
“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding,” the Met Office said.
Ben Lukey, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Spells of heavy rain mean surface water and river flooding is possible across parts of England on Sunday, overnight into Monday. Although not expected, impacts could include localised flooding from watercourses, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.”
He warned people not to drive through flood water as 30cm of flowing water is enough to float a car.
Flood warnings - where flooding is expected
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham
- Christchurch Harbour Side
- Doniford Stream in the Sampford Mill Farm area
- Dorset coast at Chiswell
- Groundwater flooding for the Till
- Illey Brook at Halesowen
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- Lower Wylye from Warminster to Wilton
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- Poole Harbour at Wareham
- River Axe (Lower) from Axminster to Axmouth
- River Axe (Mid) at Axminster
- River Axe (Upper) from Winsham to Axminster, including Chard Junction and Weycroft
- River Brit at Newtown, and Southgate Old Mill, Beaminster
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties
- River Cam
- River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary
- River Coly from Colyton to Colyford
- River Culm (Lower) from Cullompton to Stoke Canon, including Hele
- River Dene at Walton
- River Isle at Ashford Mill and Ilford Bridges
- River Isle at Ilminster
- River Isle from Chard Reservoir to Hambridge not including Ilminster
- River Lynher from Berriowbridge to Notter Bridge
- River Nadder, Tisbury to West Harnham
- River Ottery at Yeolmbridge and Ham Mill
- River Parrett (upper) at Thorney and Kingsbury Episcopi
- River Parrett (upper) from South Perrott to Thorney
- River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham
- Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
- River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington
- River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge
- River Teign (Lower) from Chudleigh to Kingsteignton
- River Teme at Stanford Bridge
- River Tone from Bathpool to Ham including Ruishton and Creech St Michael, riverside properties
- River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard
- River Wriggle at Chetnole
- River Yarty from Yarcombe to Axminster
- River Yeo at Mudford
- River Yeo (Creedy) from Yeoford to Fordton
- River Yeo from Sherborne to Yeovil
- Rushington and Eling on the Bartley Water
- Semington Brook from upper reaches to Semington
- Somerset Frome from Frome to Freshford
- Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
- Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester
- Upper Hampshire Avon, Upavon to Amesbury
- Upper Wylye from Brixton Deverill to Warminster
- West Bay East Beach
- Winford Brook at Chew Magna
Flood alerts - where flooding is possible
- Bain catchment
- Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville
- Bow and Piddle Brook
- Bridgwater, Cannington and Combwich rivers
- Burton Trent
- Chertsey Bourne
- Christchurch Harbour
- Climping Seafront
- Combe Haven
- Cranleigh Waters
- Cuckmere River
- Dorset coast at Poole Harbour
- East and West Glens
- East coast of Dorset
- East Somerset Rivers
- Ginge Brook
- Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire
- Groundwater flooding in Flamstead
- Groundwater flooding in Hursley
- Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom
- Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area
- Groundwater flooding in the Henley and Assendon area
- Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment
- Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
- Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
- Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne
- Harpers Brook and Willow Brook
- Isle of Wight coast
- Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
- Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar
- Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower Bristol Avon area
- Lower Dove
- Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire
- Lower Frome and tributaries
- Lower River Loddon
- Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Lower River Tamar
- Lower Tone and Parrett Moors
- Lower Torridge area
- Mansbridge and Riverside Park
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Mid Devon Rivers
- Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
- Middle Exe area
- Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Middle Nene
- Middle River Tamar
- Middle Stour and tributaries
- Midford Brook catchment
- Milford on Sea to Lymington
- North Cornwall Rivers
- North Dartmoor Rivers
- North Sea coast at Bridlington
- Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon
- Redhill Brook at Redhill and Salfords Stream at Salfords
- River Adur East Branch
- River Adur West Branch
- River Amber in Derbyshire
- River Arrow and River Alne
- River Avon in Worcestershire
- River Axe area
- River Biss catchment
- River Blackwater
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Blythe in Warwickshire
- River Bourne and tributaries
- River Cale and tributaries
- River Chew catchment
- River Churn and its tributaries
- River Churnet and River Tean
- River Cole, Dorcan Brook and South Marston Brook
- River Darent from Westerham to Dartford
- River Dart area
- River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
- River Dun
- River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
- River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
- River Frome in Herefordshire
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
- River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury
- River Leadon catchment
- River Leam and River Itchen
- River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire
- River Lox
- River Lugg south of Leominster
- River Lynher
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Meden in Nottinghamshire
- River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
- River Monnow and tributaries in England
- River Nadder and tributaries
- River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
- River Piddle and tributaries
- River Plym and Tory Brook
- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
- River Rye catchment
- River Salwarpe
- Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries
- Rivers Eden and Eden Brook
- River Sence in Leicestershire
- River Seven catchment
- River Severn in Gloucestershire
- Rivers in South Worcestershire
- Rivers in the Forest of Dean
- Rivers Looe and Seaton
- Rivers Otter and Sid, and Exmouth area
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Sowe, River Sherbourne, Canley Brook and Finham Brook
- Rivers Tavy and Walkham
- River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire
- River Stour in South Warwickshire
- River Stour in Worcestershire
- Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart
- River Teign area
- River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne
- River Tone catchment
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Trent in Derbyshire
- River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire
- River Uck
- River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
- River Worfe
- River Wreake in Leicestershire
- River Wye in Derbyshire
- River Wylye and tributaries
- River Yealm
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
- Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire
- Slad Brook
- Somerset Frome area
- South Devon coast from Start Point to Dawlish Warren
- South Devon Rivers
- South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- St Austell and Par Rivers
- Tern and Perry catchments
- Tributaries in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury
- Tributaries in Gloucester
- Tributaries in Leicester City
- Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Bristol Avon area
- Upper Dove
- Upper Frome and tributaries
- Upper Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Upper Nene
- Upper Ouse
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Medway
- Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream
- Upper River Tamar
- Upper River Wey
- Upper Soar catchment
- Upper Stour and tributaries
- Upper Tame
- Upper Teme
- West coast of Dorset
- West Dorset Rivers and Streams
- Western Rother
- West Somerset Streams
- Witham in South Kesteven
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.