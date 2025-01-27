Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the storm, now the rain has come.

Storm Eowyn hit northern Ireland and Scotland the hardest, with thousands left without power. But the bad weather is now focused more on the south of the UK, where rain and strong winds have been the subject of yellow warnings for two days now.

Central and southern England and Wales have seen flooding and more is likely to follow, the Met Office said. Part of Devon had almost 34mm of rain on Sunday and 33.5mm fell in Stoke Climsland, Cornwall.

An 83mph gust was recorded in Berry Head, south Devon, and 81mph in Capelcurig, North Wales.

Storm Eowyn batters the coastal town of Largs | John Devlin

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. Storm Eowyn has moved off to the north east now, but we’ve got another deep area of low pressure dominating the weather for the next few days, gradually moving across the UK from the west.”

A wet and windy spell arrived in the south west on Sunday morning and was moving across the north of the UK overnight. It will not be as powerful as Storm Eowyn.

Spanish meteorologists have dubbed the low-pressure system Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.

Another weather front moved in from the south west and pushed north and eastwards over England and Wales during the night. Flooding is likely in parts of England and Wales and weather warnings are in place until Tuesday.

Mr Petagna said: “What we’re seeing in this particular system isn’t that unusual (for this time of year), but it’s a combination of several events we’re getting which is adding to problems.

“We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts – obviously people are still recovering from Eowyn, and this wind and rain is hampering those efforts. Several events now of heavy rain is increasing the risk of flooding as well. We don’t need much more rain now to cause further flooding problems with the ground being so saturated.”

Brighter spells will appear occasionally on Monday but the day will largely bring showers that merge into longer spells of rain. Winds will slowly become less of a feature, Mr Petagna added.

Persistent rain is forecast to return on Wednesday across the far south of the UK. A yellow wind warning runs until 7am on Monday and covers large parts of southern England, the north west, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

Gusts of 55-65mph are possible overnight and there is a small chance they could reach 80mph, the Met Office said.

This could cause disruption to transport and damage to buildings such as tiles coming off roofs. Another yellow warning for strong and gusty winds is in place from 6am on Monday to the same time on Tuesday in Wales and southern parts of England.

A yellow warning for periods of heavy rain that could cause some flooding of roads and properties had been issued for the West Midlands and most of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday.

The Met Office expects 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground. Another warning for heavy rain, thundery showers and localised flooding was active for parts of Wales and central, southern and northern England until 6am on Monday. Forecasters said 10mm to 20mm of rain will fall quite widely, nearing 30mm to 50mm at higher altitude.

Further heavy rain on Sunday evening could bring it up to 80mm in a few places.

“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding,” the Met Office said.

Ben Lukey, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Spells of heavy rain mean surface water and river flooding is possible across parts of England on Sunday, overnight into Monday. Although not expected, impacts could include localised flooding from watercourses, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.”

He warned people not to drive through flood water as 30cm of flowing water is enough to float a car.

Flood warnings - where flooding is expected

Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham

Christchurch Harbour Side

Doniford Stream in the Sampford Mill Farm area

Dorset coast at Chiswell

Groundwater flooding for the Till

Illey Brook at Halesowen

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Lower Wylye from Warminster to Wilton

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

Poole Harbour at Wareham

River Axe (Lower) from Axminster to Axmouth

River Axe (Mid) at Axminster

River Axe (Upper) from Winsham to Axminster, including Chard Junction and Weycroft

River Brit at Newtown, and Southgate Old Mill, Beaminster

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties

River Cam

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Coly from Colyton to Colyford

River Culm (Lower) from Cullompton to Stoke Canon, including Hele

River Dene at Walton

River Isle at Ashford Mill and Ilford Bridges

River Isle at Ilminster

River Isle from Chard Reservoir to Hambridge not including Ilminster

River Lynher from Berriowbridge to Notter Bridge

River Nadder, Tisbury to West Harnham

River Ottery at Yeolmbridge and Ham Mill

River Parrett (upper) at Thorney and Kingsbury Episcopi

River Parrett (upper) from South Perrott to Thorney

River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington

River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge

River Teign (Lower) from Chudleigh to Kingsteignton

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Tone from Bathpool to Ham including Ruishton and Creech St Michael, riverside properties

River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard

River Wriggle at Chetnole

River Yarty from Yarcombe to Axminster

River Yeo at Mudford

River Yeo (Creedy) from Yeoford to Fordton

River Yeo from Sherborne to Yeovil

Rushington and Eling on the Bartley Water

Semington Brook from upper reaches to Semington

Somerset Frome from Frome to Freshford

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

Upper Hampshire Avon, Upavon to Amesbury

Upper Wylye from Brixton Deverill to Warminster

West Bay East Beach

Winford Brook at Chew Magna

Flood alerts - where flooding is possible

Bain catchment

Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville

Bow and Piddle Brook

Bridgwater, Cannington and Combwich rivers

Burton Trent

Chertsey Bourne

Christchurch Harbour

Climping Seafront

Combe Haven

Cranleigh Waters

Cuckmere River

Dorset coast at Poole Harbour

East and West Glens

East coast of Dorset

East Somerset Rivers

Ginge Brook

Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire

Groundwater flooding in Flamstead

Groundwater flooding in Hursley

Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom

Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area

Groundwater flooding in the Henley and Assendon area

Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover

Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne

Harpers Brook and Willow Brook

Isle of Wight coast

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar

Louth Canal and Waithe Beck

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Bristol Avon area

Lower Dove

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower River Loddon

Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower River Tamar

Lower Tone and Parrett Moors

Lower Torridge area

Mansbridge and Riverside Park

Mid Bristol Avon area

Mid Devon Rivers

Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford

Middle Exe area

Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Middle Nene

Middle River Tamar

Middle Stour and tributaries

Midford Brook catchment

Milford on Sea to Lymington

North Cornwall Rivers

North Dartmoor Rivers

North Sea coast at Bridlington

Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon

Redhill Brook at Redhill and Salfords Stream at Salfords

River Adur East Branch

River Adur West Branch

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Arrow and River Alne

River Avon in Worcestershire

River Axe area

River Biss catchment

River Blackwater

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Bourne and tributaries

River Cale and tributaries

River Chew catchment

River Churn and its tributaries

River Churnet and River Tean

River Cole, Dorcan Brook and South Marston Brook

River Darent from Westerham to Dartford

River Dart area

River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington

River Dun

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Frome in Herefordshire

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury

River Leadon catchment

River Leam and River Itchen

River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire

River Lox

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Lynher

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Meden in Nottinghamshire

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

River Monnow and tributaries in England

River Nadder and tributaries

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Piddle and tributaries

River Plym and Tory Brook

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

River Rye catchment

River Salwarpe

Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook

River Sence in Leicestershire

River Seven catchment

River Severn in Gloucestershire

Rivers in South Worcestershire

Rivers in the Forest of Dean

Rivers Looe and Seaton

Rivers Otter and Sid, and Exmouth area

River Sow and River Penk

River Sowe, River Sherbourne, Canley Brook and Finham Brook

Rivers Tavy and Walkham

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

River Stour in South Warwickshire

River Stour in Worcestershire

Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart

River Teign area

River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne

River Tone catchment

River Tove in Northamptonshire

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire

River Uck

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Worfe

River Wreake in Leicestershire

River Wye in Derbyshire

River Wylye and tributaries

River Yealm

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire

Slad Brook

Somerset Frome area

South Devon coast from Start Point to Dawlish Warren

South Devon Rivers

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

St Austell and Par Rivers

Tern and Perry catchments

Tributaries in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury

Tributaries in Gloucester

Tributaries in Leicester City

Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon area

Upper Dove

Upper Frome and tributaries

Upper Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Upper Nene

Upper Ouse

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Medway

Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream

Upper River Tamar

Upper River Wey

Upper Soar catchment

Upper Stour and tributaries

Upper Tame

Upper Teme

West coast of Dorset

West Dorset Rivers and Streams

Western Rother

West Somerset Streams

Witham in South Kesteven