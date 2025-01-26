Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old man has died after his car was struck by a falling tree in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Police in Scotland said the incident took place at around 6.45am on Friday morning, before a red warning was issued in Scotland due to approaching Storm Eowyn.

The young man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where he died on Saturday (January 25). This is the second death related to storm.

On Friday morning, a 20-year-old man now identified as Kacper Dudek died in County Donegal, Ireland when a tree fell on his car.

A 19-year-old man has died after his car was struck by a falling tree in East Ayrshire, Scotland. | Getty Images

Gusts of 80mph have been recorded in south-west England amid further wind and rain warnings in the wake of Storm Eowyn. A new weather front has arrived in the South West and will move northwards across England and Wales during Sunday.

An 82mph gust was recorded in Predannack, south Cornwall, on Sunday morning. Areas that bore the brunt of Storm Eowyn will “generally fair a little bit better” but there will be some snow across higher ground in Scotland, the Met Office said.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for much of the south of the UK during Sunday and Monday. Spanish meteorologists have dubbed the low-pressure system Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.