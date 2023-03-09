Amber warning for ‘blizzard conditions’ as up to 40cm of snow forecast

‘Significant disruption’ to transport, power lines and mobile phone network coverage is expected

The Met Office has issued an alert for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

The warning lasts for 21 hours and will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday, and affects major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

The adverse weather is likely to cause disruption to transport, power lines and phone network coverage, with heavy snow, strong winds and blizzards forecast.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning for “heavy snow” also covers a large area between Glasgow and Birmingham until 2pm on Friday, and a second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place over the Scottish Isles until 10am on Thursday.

Daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight are predicted for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

The Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.

Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.