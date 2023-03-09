Amber warning for ‘blizzard conditions’ as up to 40cm of snow forecast

An amber weather warning has been issued for northern and central England today as snowstorms are set to cause “significant disruption”.
The Met Office has issued an alert for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.
The warning lasts for 21 hours and will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday, and affects major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.
The adverse weather is likely to cause disruption to transport, power lines and phone network coverage, with heavy snow, strong winds and blizzards forecast.
Elsewhere, a yellow warning for “heavy snow” also covers a large area between Glasgow and Birmingham until 2pm on Friday, and a second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place over the Scottish Isles until 10am on Thursday.
Daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight are predicted for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.
The Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.
Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.
The Met Office has said an Arctic air mass from the north meeting mild air from the south is to blame for the turbulent weather over central areas.
Temperatures at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 16C on Wednesday night, making it the coldest night of the year so far, according to the Met Office.
It also marks the lowest temperature in the UK in the month of March since 2010, when minus 18.6C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in the north of Scotland, where temperatures were as low as minus 4C in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A further yellow warning is also in place for snow across the central belt, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders – with an additional warning for snow and ice in place for the south east of the country.
National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow in parts of England for Wednesday afternoon, with drivers urged to only travel when essential.
The weather warning means driving conditions will be treacherous, especially for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four-wheel drive between 3pm and midnight in the West Midlands and the East of England.
HGV drivers have been asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines, where their vehicle could become jack-knifed or stranded, such as the M40 at junctions 4-5 and the A49 in Shropshire.
National Highways executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads. We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”
More snow is forecast across the UK on Thursday with much of the country set to see up to 5cm.
Average snow levels of 2 to 5cm is expected across much of the UK tomorrow, the Met Office has said, including in major northern cities like Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Up to 15cm (just under 6in) of snow is predicted to fall across higher ground in northern England, with “in excess of 25cm (just under 10in)” likely in the Scottish Highlands.
The national forecaster warned that temperatures could plummet to minus 3C in London on Wednesday night, and minus 5C in Edinburgh. The lowest predicted temperature of minus 12C is expected to be felt in Aviemore in the Highlands.
Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey has said an “Arctic maritime air” drifting over the UK from the north is causing the widespread snowfall and it could generate “blizzard conditions” on Thursday (9 March).
She said: “We’re going to see a cold night again tonight, especially in Scotland. That Arctic maritime air will cross large swathes of the country on Thursday.
“There’s also some strong winds around tomorrow, so that has the potential to lead to some blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.”
A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England has been issued by the UK Health and Security Agency.
The alert is in place between 1am on Monday 6 March and midnight on Thursday 9 March.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency’s head of extreme events and health protection, has advised people to check on vulnerable relatives and told pensioners and anyone with an underlying health condition to heat their home to at least 18C.
The coldest overnight temperature of the year has dropped a further 0.2 degrees to minus 15.4C, according to the Met Office.
A reading of minus 15.2C was recorded at Kinbrace in the Highlands on Tuesday night and the temperature in the area has since decreased even further.
Flights from several UK airports have been hit by delays due adverse weather this morning, including at Bristol Airport which has temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations” until the next update at 11am.
At least 27 flights due to depart from the airport on Wednesday morning have been affected, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.
A spokesperson said “additional staff are on site to assist with the adverse weather response” and passengers have been advised to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.
Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced “minor delays” on Wednesday morning but “the airport is open and flights are operating”.