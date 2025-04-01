UK snowstorm warning: Met Office forecast downplays reports of heavy mid-April snow
The Mirror report claims that from April 12 to April 14, large areas of central and southern Scotland, as well as northern and eastern England — including London — could see significant snowfall, with forecasts suggesting snow could fall at rates of up to one inch per hour in some places.
The report cited WXCharts data suggesting a plunge in temperatures, with overnight lows nearing 0°C and snow potentially falling over large areas, including central Scotland, northern England, and the southeast.
However, the official Met Office forecast for the period from Sunday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 15, indicates a different picture, with high pressure expected to dominate for much of the time, bringing largely settled conditions and long spells of dry, bright weather.
“High pressure should prevail for most of the outlook period, maintaining largely settled conditions for much of the time. This should result in lengthy spells of dry and bright weather,” the Met Office said in its long-range forecast.
While the Met Office does acknowledge a chance of some cooler spells and possible overnight frosts where winds fall light, the suggestion of widespread heavy snow is not reflected in its official outlook.
“There is still a chance of patchy overnight frosts where winds fall light. There is also the chance of some areas of low cloud or fog, especially around some coasts,” the Met Office added.
The forecast indicates weather could become more unsettled toward the middle of April, as rain or showers try to move in from the west. However, snow is not mentioned.
“Towards the middle of April, the weather may turn more unsettled as rain or showers try to push in from the west. It will be breezy at times, especially in the southwest at first,” the forecast states.
