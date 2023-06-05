The Met Office has confirmed temperatures will continue to soar this week after 25C was recorded in Porthmadog, Wales

The UK is set to be hotter than Barcelona and Rome this week as the hottest day of the year so far is forecast.

The Met Office has predicted that temperatures could reach up to 27C in Wales and southern England this Thursday (8 June), following on from the dry and sunny weather over the weekend.

It comes after the highest temperature so far this year was recorded at 25C in Porthmadog, Wales, while Castlederg, Northern Ireland, saw highs of 24.5C, Bournemouth recorded 24.2C and Glasgow hit a high of 24.1C for Scotland.

The national forecaster confirmed that the warm weather is here to stay, but there could be showers in the South of England towards the end of the week and cloudy conditions towards the east of England.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East.

“Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.”

UK to be hotter than Barcelona and Rome as Met Office predicts hottest day. (Photo: Getty Images)

Temperatures on Thursday are set to be hotter than many popular holiday spots in Europe, with 23C to 24C highs in Barcelona, while Rome will be ever so slightly cooler than the UK at 26C.

The Met Office has warned the soaring temperatures will mean high UV and pollen levels and has urged the public to take precautions. It recommends people drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids to prevent dehydration and reapply an appropriate factor sun cream at regular intervals throughout the day to protect skin.

Met Office meteorologist Stephen Dixon told Sky News that the hottest day of the year being recorded this week is ”not beyond the realms of possibility”.

He said western areas, parts of Wales and the South West of England, will likely enjoy longer sunny periods but for the majority the weather will be ”very pleasant with sunshine”.

In its outlook until Friday (9 June) the Met Office said it will stay “largely settled with sunniest skies in the west” but it will be “chilly along eastern coasts” and “perhaps a few showers in the southwest on Friday.”

Heading into the weekend, settled conditions are expected to persist for much of the UK, although there is a chance of cloudier weather in the southwest and possible showers and thunderstorms.

Cloud is set to move over northern and eastern coasts, although mainly overnight, and some moderate winds around coastal areas are expected, becoming strong at times, but temperatures should stay generally warm.