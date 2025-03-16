Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Istanbul next week, with highs of 18C forecast.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will peak on Wednesday and will be far above the average temperature for March. Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said: “Over the coming days, high pressure is going to remain fairly in charge over the UK, keeping things fairly settled.

“As we go into next week, that high pressure begins to move towards the continent and that allows us to start to drag in some warmer air from the near continent, especially as we move into Wednesday and Thursday.” Temperatures are set to rise consistently over the week, peaking on Wednesday, when London and the southeast can expect highs of 17 to 18C, while further north into Scotland it will feel warmer than usual, with the temperature set to stay above 10.

The cities of Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool will all experience warm temperatures of between 13 and 15C. Skies are predicted to remain clear with only a hint of cloud in the west of the country on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the UK will enjoy warm weather on Wednesday, Istanbul will experience a chillier 6C climate and grey clouds. The Met Office's forecast for March 16-19 states: "Cloudy for many on Monday, with showers focused towards the south and west. Dry and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Overnight frost and fog continuing. Turning warmer by Wednesday." The Met Office long range forecast seems to show that warmer temperatures are here to stay.

It says for March 19-28: "High pressure is expected to be centred to the east of the UK initially, with a good deal of fine, dry and reasonably sunny weather in a south to southeasterly flow. Temperatures are expected to rise, to well above average in some areas."