Warnings of flooding and even the possibility of brief tornadoes have been issued across parts of the UK, as heavy rain begins to batter many regions.

The Met Office has issued an amber alert for central England, covering areas including Birmingham, Worcester, Leicester, and Peterborough. The warning, in effect on Thursday 6pm and into Friday, 6am, highlights the risk of flooding and significant disruption.

In addition, the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) has forecast that much of the southeast could see winds up to 50mph, lightning, and even "isolated brief tornadoes." This includes regions such as East Anglia, the southeast Midlands, and central southern England.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong warned that the rain will fall onto already saturated ground, potentially exacerbating conditions in communities still recovering from recent floods. "We are expecting an area of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening across parts of the Midlands," Armstrong said.

The Met Office currently has three yellow rain warnings in place - one for the Midlands and southern England, another for the northeast, and a third for the eastern part of Northern Ireland. Alongside these, a total of 30 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 85 flood alerts, indicating that flooding is possible, have been issued by the Environment Agency across England.

The warnings follow heavy rain earlier in the week, with flash flooding affecting several areas. In Northamptonshire, a holiday park had to be evacuated on Tuesday night due to rising floodwaters.

Kate Marks, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy rainfall across the country means that significant river and surface water flooding impacts are possible in parts of central England today and into Friday. Minor river flooding impacts are also possible in parts of north-east England today and Friday.”

Looking ahead, the rain will clear south during Friday, according to Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver. He said: “The rain will clear south during Friday allowing Arctic air to cross the country. This gives a much colder but quieter interlude in the south on Saturday, although a few showers will spread across northern areas. An area of low pressure then moves in from the southwest later in the weekend and crosses the UK during Sunday and Monday.

“Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact behaviour of this system and therefore where may see any impacts, it will bring the potential for some wet and windy weather late on Sunday and into the start of next week.”