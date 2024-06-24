UK weather forecast: Health alert begins ahead of heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heat health alert has come into place in England as the UK begins to warm up - but Glastonbury festivalgoers are being warned of mixed bag coming their way.

The four-day yellow heat health alert began in most of England at 8am, with it due to expire at 5pm on Thursday, June 27. With temperatures possibly reaching up to 31C, the warning is covering eight regions including London, the south east, south west, north west, east Midlands, west Midlands, East Anglia and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Met Office has said that a heatwave is likely. A heatwave is classed as at least three days in a row where temperatures are above a certain threshold.

According to Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick, Wednesday (June 26) is expected to be the warmest day for much of the UK. He said that temperatures may get into the 30s.

Around 200,000 festivalgoers are expected to descend on Glastonbury Festival from Wednesday as the site looks set to bake in almost 30C heat. However, it’s not quite all sunshine for music lovers.

People heading to Worthy Farm are being warned to pack both suncream and wellies for their weekend stay, with a mixed weather forecast on the cards. Met Office spokesman Graham Madge told The Telegraph: “Although the set-up for the festival is likely to be in near heatwave conditions, there is a signal for showers, perhaps even heavy and thundery, towards the end of [next] week.”