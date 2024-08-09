Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures are set to soar to 33C in parts of the country this week during a brief but intense heatwave, with "severe" thunderstorms expected to follow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday and through Sunday and Monday (August 12) before temperatures dip again on Tuesday (August 13) to average levels for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England and Wales are expected to see temperatures hit the high 20s and low 30s, with high teens and low 20s forecast for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Storm Debby, which battered parts of the southern US earlier this week, will contribute to the heat by shifting the jet stream – a current of strong winds in the atmosphere which has a significant influence on UK weather – further south.

But “severe thunderstorms” and periods of heavy rainfall are also possible across parts of the UK over the weekend and Debby’s interference could bring unseasonable winds to some western areas, the forecaster warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Brief but intense' heatwave to soar up to 33C in some parts of the UK this weekend | AFP via Getty Images

Friday will get off to a wet and cloudy start across the south and east of England before drier weather brings sunny spells across much of the country as the day progresses and temperatures warm up.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.” She added: “Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Saturday morning will see cloudy and humid conditions across much of the country, with brighter spells and light showers in the north. As the day progresses, the drizzly weather is expected to clear, with temperatures climbing into the 20s across England and Wales by evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday and Monday are anticipated to be the hottest days, with London expected to reach highs of 33C, Manchester 26C, Glasgow 22C, and Belfast 21C. However, this heat may be accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms in central and northern parts of the country.

Alongside the high temperatures, pollen counts are expected to rise across the country, along with high UV levels. The Met Office advises covering up during midday hours and wearing sunscreen to protect against the sun's rays.