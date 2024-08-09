UK Weather: 'Brief but intense' heatwave to hit 33C this weekend alongside thunderstorms, Met Office forecast
The Met Office said warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday and through Sunday and Monday (August 12) before temperatures dip again on Tuesday (August 13) to average levels for this time of year.
England and Wales are expected to see temperatures hit the high 20s and low 30s, with high teens and low 20s forecast for Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Storm Debby, which battered parts of the southern US earlier this week, will contribute to the heat by shifting the jet stream – a current of strong winds in the atmosphere which has a significant influence on UK weather – further south.
But “severe thunderstorms” and periods of heavy rainfall are also possible across parts of the UK over the weekend and Debby’s interference could bring unseasonable winds to some western areas, the forecaster warned.
Friday will get off to a wet and cloudy start across the south and east of England before drier weather brings sunny spells across much of the country as the day progresses and temperatures warm up.
Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.” She added: “Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Saturday morning will see cloudy and humid conditions across much of the country, with brighter spells and light showers in the north. As the day progresses, the drizzly weather is expected to clear, with temperatures climbing into the 20s across England and Wales by evening.
Sunday and Monday are anticipated to be the hottest days, with London expected to reach highs of 33C, Manchester 26C, Glasgow 22C, and Belfast 21C. However, this heat may be accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms in central and northern parts of the country.
Alongside the high temperatures, pollen counts are expected to rise across the country, along with high UV levels. The Met Office advises covering up during midday hours and wearing sunscreen to protect against the sun's rays.
