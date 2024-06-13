UK weather: Exact date 'heatwave' could be heading our way after tepid June dashes summer hopes
People across the country were hoping to welcome June in with summery temperatures and sunshine splitting the trees. However, Brits have instead been left with tepid temperatures, rain and thunderstorms.
It been a less-than-ideal start to the so-called summer, with temperatures around one to three degrees lower than June averages. Meteorologist Dr Thompson told iNews: "The jet stream for the last few days really has been coming from quite far north and then down over the UK. In the summer it tends to be a bit further north and a bit further south in the winter."
Whether the weather feels cooler because of a record-warm May that preceded it, or because temperature truly are plummeting, there is hope on the horizon that summer could be yet to hit. According to weather service WXCharts, temperatures could start to creep into the 20ºCs towards the end of the month.
Maps from the service show that temperatures of between 20C and 22C is forecast to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday, June 26, with the mercury climbing in areas such as the south-east, the Midlands, the north-east and into Scotland. Wales and Northern Ireland may well still experience much warmer temperature that has already been seen in June, with temperatures hitting the high teens.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for Thursday, June 27 onwards states: “Currently the only signals, weak as they are, hint that rain and showers will tend to be more biased towards the north and west, with any more prolonged drier interludes favouring the south. Temperatures are most likely to be close to or slightly above climatological average.”
The meteorological service has predicted at least for this week that there is little change on the horizon until the end of the month. The outlook for Thursday (June 13) reads: “Rain covering all parts overnight but turning light and patchy across England and Wales by dawn. Windy for many to begin with but milder than in recent days.”
The forecast on Friday (June 14) and into the weekend states: “Rain becoming slow moving across some northern parts of Scotland where it will be windy. Further south, blustery showers, some heavy in the southwest. Possibly thundery and remaining cool.
“Often unsettled with showers or long spells of rain, some heavy and thundery on Saturday. Some sunny spells around too, more so on Sunday. Staying cool and breezy.”
