Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

June’s weather so far hasn’t exactly heralded in the Great British Summer, but that could be about to change...

People across the country were hoping to welcome June in with summery temperatures and sunshine splitting the trees. However, Brits have instead been left with tepid temperatures, rain and thunderstorms.

It been a less-than-ideal start to the so-called summer, with temperatures around one to three degrees lower than June averages. Meteorologist Dr Thompson told iNews: "The jet stream for the last few days really has been coming from quite far north and then down over the UK. In the summer it tends to be a bit further north and a bit further south in the winter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether the weather feels cooler because of a record-warm May that preceded it, or because temperature truly are plummeting, there is hope on the horizon that summer could be yet to hit. According to weather service WXCharts, temperatures could start to creep into the 20ºCs towards the end of the month.

Temperatures could soar to to early 20s in some areas later this month. (Credit: WXCharts) | WXCharts

Maps from the service show that temperatures of between 20C and 22C is forecast to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday, June 26, with the mercury climbing in areas such as the south-east, the Midlands, the north-east and into Scotland. Wales and Northern Ireland may well still experience much warmer temperature that has already been seen in June, with temperatures hitting the high teens.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for Thursday, June 27 onwards states: “Currently the only signals, weak as they are, hint that rain and showers will tend to be more biased towards the north and west, with any more prolonged drier interludes favouring the south. Temperatures are most likely to be close to or slightly above climatological average.”

The meteorological service has predicted at least for this week that there is little change on the horizon until the end of the month. The outlook for Thursday (June 13) reads: “Rain covering all parts overnight but turning light and patchy across England and Wales by dawn. Windy for many to begin with but milder than in recent days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast on Friday (June 14) and into the weekend states: “Rain becoming slow moving across some northern parts of Scotland where it will be windy. Further south, blustery showers, some heavy in the southwest. Possibly thundery and remaining cool.