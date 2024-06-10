Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is why it is so cold in June, according to the Met Office

June, typically the first month of summer, has felt cooler than usual. In the first two weeks, temperatures have generally been 1-3C below average, with cloud, rain, and brisk winds making it feel colder. Despite the strong June sunshine occasionally making it feel warmer, a chilly northerly wind is expected to dominate much of the week ahead, keeping temperatures lower than normal.

Heavier showers on Monday are expected to ease by Tuesday, with overnight temperatures dropping to single figures and a chance of grass frost in rural areas.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said that the temperatures are “disappointing for June” as the average temperatures for this time of year are usually between 13C-16C in the north and 17C-19C in the south. However, the forecast predicts temperatures just below these averages in the coming days.

This week, the weather will remain cool with a mix of sunny spells and showers, with a band of cloud and rain expected to arrive on Thursday. The Met Office's long-range forecast between June 15 and June 24, indicates a blend of sunshine and showers over the weekend, with some showers becoming heavy and slow-moving, potentially accompanied by thunder. However, not all areas will experience showers, and many places may enjoy warm, sunny days with light winds.

The Met Office said: “During the first weekend of this period, a mixture of sunny spells and showers is likely across the majority of the UK. Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and could be accompanied by thunder. Temperatures will probably be slightly below normal for the time of year.

“Into the following week, similar conditions are most probable at first with further showers. Later in the week and through the weekend, confidence in the dominate type of weather pattern is low. As such, fairly typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types. This means some spells of drier, sunny weather but also some showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly below average.”

UK 5-day forecast

Monday (June 10)

Showers will linger along many northern and eastern coasts overnight, but it will turn drier in land with some evening sunshine. It will be a cooler night for many, especially under clear skies and where the winds fall light.

Tuesday (June 11)

Another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, but showers generally lighter than on Monday. Mostly dry in the west and southwest. Staying cool for the time of year.