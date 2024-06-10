Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, with 50mph gusts set to batter popular coastal areas.

The warning is in place on the east coast of England, covering areas such as Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and will be in place from 5am until 11am on Monday (June 10). The Met Office said in its warning: “A brief spell of unseasonably strong north to northwesterly winds may lead to some disruption to travel.”

There are warnings that high-sided vehicles on open roads may be delayed due to the higher winds, as well as possible impacts on local bus service and rail routes. Alongside high winds, the region in Norfolk and Suffolk is being hit with heavy rain on Monday morning. There are also warning that hail and thunderstorms could develop in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office weather warning covers areas of Norfolk and Suffolk. (Credit: Met Office)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, there will be periodical showers and sunny spells. However, breezes will blow across the country making temperatures feel lower than it normally would feel in June, but it will remain slightly warmer in direct sun.

The Met Office forecast outlook says: “Overnight rain clearing out into the North Sea during the morning, with sunny spells and showers through the day. Showers heaviest in the east with a risk of hail and thunder. Cool in the breeze, but warm in sheltered sunshine. Showers lingering on northern and eastern coasts, but turning drier in land with some evening sunshine. Cool overnight, especially under clear skies.”