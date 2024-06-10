UK weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as 'unseasonable strong' gusts to hit coast
The warning is in place on the east coast of England, covering areas such as Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and will be in place from 5am until 11am on Monday (June 10). The Met Office said in its warning: “A brief spell of unseasonably strong north to northwesterly winds may lead to some disruption to travel.”
There are warnings that high-sided vehicles on open roads may be delayed due to the higher winds, as well as possible impacts on local bus service and rail routes. Alongside high winds, the region in Norfolk and Suffolk is being hit with heavy rain on Monday morning. There are also warning that hail and thunderstorms could develop in the region.
Elsewhere, there will be periodical showers and sunny spells. However, breezes will blow across the country making temperatures feel lower than it normally would feel in June, but it will remain slightly warmer in direct sun.
The Met Office forecast outlook says: “Overnight rain clearing out into the North Sea during the morning, with sunny spells and showers through the day. Showers heaviest in the east with a risk of hail and thunder. Cool in the breeze, but warm in sheltered sunshine. Showers lingering on northern and eastern coasts, but turning drier in land with some evening sunshine. Cool overnight, especially under clear skies.”
It comes as a “super heatwave” looks set to hit the UK. According to InMeteo, temperatures could reach around 30ºC near the end of June.
