The sweltering weather in the United Kingdom is set to return in a matter of days with meteorologists warning of a “super heatwave” with temperatures reaching 25c.

British summers have been notoriously a lot warmer than in previous years, and this year is set to be no exception, according to recent weather forecasts. According to InMeteo, the United Kingdom is about to face a “super heatwave” by the Summer holidays of 2024.

InMeteo is forecasting that temperatures around Greater London and Surrey are expected to reach a blistering 25°C by June 20 2024, with much of Southeast England experiencing the warmer weather - including the site for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Other regions in the United Kingdom, such as Leeds, are expecting to reach 23°C around that period, while most of England and Wales can relax with temperatures only expecting to reach 20°C. Forecasts from Scotland and Northern Island have also shown those areas can expect cooler weather.

That forecast has been supported by Exacta Weather, with spokesperson James Madden explaining that a “major heatwave, or super heatwave,” is still expected to reach the United Kingdom around mid-July, with predictions including temperatures reaching the mid to high 30°C in some conditions, despite the current fresh conditions around the country this weekend.

"Our earlier high-confidence forecast for a major heatwave or super heatwave is still on target to develop in or around mid-July for the UK and Ireland, and temperatures could still reach as high as the mid to high 30C mark at the peak of this,” Madden explained to The Mirror.