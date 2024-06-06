UK weather: thunderstorms and hailstones on the forecast for Scotland
After warning that there would be snow over mountainous areas in Scotland, it doesn’t look like unsettled conditions are set to disappear. New weather maps have shown that huge thunderstorms could hit the country in coming days.
Unfortunately for Scotland, it’s more bad news with the storms set to move in from Saturday morning. From 10am on Saturday morning (June 8), storms could hit the Scottish Highlands and Argyll and Bute before slowly heading eastward toward Aberdeenshire at around 4pm.
It looks like the thousands of Swifties set to descend on Edinburgh over the weekend may well avoid the dramatic weather. However, fans who have tickets to the megastar’s first UK Eras Tours shows have been warned of showers throughout the weekend and well as colder-than-usual temperatures.
As reported by our sister title Edinburgh Evening News, winds will make temperatures feel considerably lower than June averages throughout the weekend, with the mercury dropping to 10ºC on Friday evening as the show lets out with a real-feel of around 7ºC, a common theme across all three shows. Showers are expected intermittently throughout the outdoor gigs, with fans advised to dress for the weather.
England is expected to experience some showers, especially across the north. The Met Office has said in its long range forecast from Monday 10 June: “A build-up of pressure will probably bring settled conditions across the country for a few days after this, with dry, sunny conditions prevailing. Toward the following weekend, these dry conditions may start to decline with a greater chance of more unsettled weather developing.”
