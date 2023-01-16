Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK

A Met Office yellow warning for ice covers all four UK nations until 10am today (16 January), when conditions are expected to improve in most areas except northern Scotland, where snow is forecast to continue.

Advertisement

The forecaster said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”. Heavy rain - which will turn to snow in places - is also due to affect the south-east coast, which was covered by a yellow warning up to 8am on Monday.

Drivers are being warned to prepare for icy conditions on the roads on Monday (Photo: PA)

Advertisement

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the cold conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend and warned Monday morning commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys.

He said: “We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas. This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there.”

Advertisement

Mr Snell said rain will clear from the South East from 10am and most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.

Sub-zero temperatures and possible flooding

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C in Cardiff, and minus 3C in both Edinburgh and Belfast – while Highland areas of Scotland could see temperatures as low as minus 10C.

The cold weather is forecast to continue into the rest of the week, along with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, before temperatures rise at the weekend. A lengthy yellow Met Office warning for snow and ice is in place for northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday (18 January).

Advertisement

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, has also warned that workers will continue dealing with flooding in the areas which were worst hit by the weekend deluge on Monday.

Speaking on Sunday night, she said: “Recent heavy rainfall means river levels will remain high, so some minor flooding is still possible in small parts of south-west England, and the West Midlands into Monday.

Advertisement

“We could see more rain tonight in the south of England too, giving the possibility of a minor risk of flooding to isolated properties. With the ground saturated, communities in these areas should check their flood risk.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected.”

Ms Cook advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and to avoid driving through flood water.

Advertisement

Last week’s downpours saw some roads become impassable, while rivers in Yorkshire and the South West reached critical levels. In Somerset – an area particularly prone to flooding because it is below sea level – moorlands were used as “reservoirs” to contain the overspill from the Severn, Avon and Wye rivers, and a handful of homes were flooded.

Further north in York, rescue workers were seen using a boat to navigate flood water in the North Yorkshire city centre after the River Ouse burst its banks.

Advertisement