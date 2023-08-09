Temperatures are expected to hit 27C in some parts of the UK this week

Parts of the UK are expected to see temperatures soar this week with highs of up to 27C in places. The warm weather comes after Storm Antoni wreaked havoc across the UK last weekend with rain and strong winds affecting travel, transports and events.

Temperatures plummeted to lows of 5C in some places during the storm which was deemed the ‘worst in over a year.’ But according to the Met Office website, parts of the country including the south east and London could see highs of 27 degrees on Thursday (August 10). Other parts of the country including Yorkshire and the Midlands will also see highs of 26C.

Last week the Met Office said from August 10 to August 18 the UK should see temperatures warmer than normal for the rest of the month. But, according to meteorologist, Simon Partridge, rain will be expected again on Friday.

He told The Independent: "By Thursday, we will probably reach 27C-28C in southeast England. Wednesday to Thursday will be when we get an area of high pressure for a change and winds coming in from the south.

"It won’t be all sunshine as there will be sunny spells but a fair bit of cloud, particularly towards the north and the west. But by Friday a band of rain will move in across the UK and we will be back to where we are today.

"By Saturday we will be back to showers and temperatures to around, if not a little bit below, average."

However, Mr Partridge predicts that conditions may become more settled for the rest of August with calmer winds. We have rounded-up the weather for the next week.

Met Office Forecast - 5 day forecast

Today (August 9)

The Met Office website predicts outbreaks of drizzle pushing northeastwards through the day, otherwise, mostly dry with sunny spells. It will feel pleasant in the sunshine, windy in the far northeast but easing through the day.

Tonight:

Cloud will stay in the West and it will remain murky on some coasts. There will be clear spells at times with some mist and fog patches forming. Winds continue to ease in the far northeast.

Some very warm sunshine with low clouds, drizzle and fog patches in the far west.