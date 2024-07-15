Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Settled sunny summer weather has yet to arrive in July, as a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of England, Wales, and Scotland. The warning will be in effect for 18 hours starting from Monday (July 15) from 3pm to 9am on Tuesday (July 16), the Met Office said.

The national forecaster said the heavy rain will lead “to a risk of localised flooding”, with a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is also a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”

It also warned of a “slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services”, as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office said the weather warning for Monday covers areas from the northwest and northeast parts of England to the southwest and southeast of England, as well as north Wales. On Tuesday, the rain warning extends to most parts of England, including the north east, north west, south west, West Midlands, and Yorkshire. Additionally, the south west of Scotland is also affected by this warning.

According to its latest forecast, the showery rain will turn heavy north-eastwards across England and Wales on Monday despite sunny spells across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Cloud and rain will continue to affect much of England and Wales overnight but it will be clear on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has also forecast that Wednesday will begin dry for many areas. However, by Thursday, outbreaks of rain and stronger winds are expected to move in from the west. These conditions will be followed by drier weather later on Thursday and continuing into Friday.

The Met Office has indicated that eastern areas will become more settled by Friday as the cloud and rain shift to western regions. Despite hopes for sunny summer weather, these unsettled conditions are expected to persist until at least the end of the month, according to its long-range forecast.