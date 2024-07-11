Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers as a deadly 45C heatwave is set to hit Greece and Spain during the summer holidays.

The latest weather maps predict highs of 46°C and 45°C in Spain and Greece respectively in the third week of July as mainland Europe remains in the grip of another dangerously hot summer. Maps from WXCharts, which uses forecast data from MetDesk, shows areas around Seville and Malaga in Spain are most likely to hit the highest temperatures of 46°C, while the capital of Madrid will see 40°C.

The outlook for mid-July in Greece paints a similar picture, with most cities expected to sit at around 42-43°C with the highest temperatures expected in Thessaloniki at 45°C. The blistering weather will impact thousands of UK holidaymakers who will be jetting off on their summer holidays in the coming weeks as schools close.

A warning has been issued as a deadly 45C heatwave is set to hit Greece and Spain Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Tourists are being urged to stay up to date with the latest forecast alerts and follow safety advice. The British Red Cross urged tourists to take measures to protect themselves from the dangerous of hot weather when travelling abroad, which includes staying indoors in the middle of the day when temperatures are highest. It's also important to recognise the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can quickly become a health emergency if it develops into heatstroke.

William Spencer, climate and first aid product manager at the British Red Cross, said: "Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and getting worse because of climate change. Sadly, we have seen cases already this year of the tragic impact high temperatures can have on human life.

"Other safety tips include wearing sunscreen, drinking plenty of water and drinking less alcohol. You can also help keep wherever you’re staying cool by keeping blinds and windows closed during the hottest parts of the day."

According to the NHS, signs of heat exhaustion include tiredness, dizziness, headache, feeling or being sick, excessive swearing, heat rash, muscle cramps, fast breathing, a high temperature, excessive thirst and weakness. If someone has symptoms of heat exhaustion, they should be moved to a cool place and given a sports or rehydration drink or cool water, while all unnecessary clothing should be removed and their skin cooled with water, cold packs or a fan.