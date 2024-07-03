UK weather: Met Office reveals when temperatures will rise and possible heatwave return
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unfortunately, the mini heatwave was short-lived, as cooler temperatures and rainy weather returned over the weekend and continued into the week, leaving many guessing if the hot weather is coming back anytime soon.
The Met Office said temperatures in the first two weeks of June were around 2C below average due to northerly winds bringing cold Arctic air across the UK in what was a cool start to meteorological summer. It added: “The second half of the month saw high pressure as the jet stream moved north, bringing warmth to many, especially in the south. Some areas of southeast England exceeded 28°C for several days.”
The Met Office said the weather will remain unsettled and rather cool across the weekend, although there is some sunshine on offer in the east and southeast of England. But in northern Scotland, persistent rain is likely while southwest Britain is likely to remain the driest overall.
However, we may soon say goodbye to the gloomy weather as the national forecasters predict temperatures may rise once again above average for this time of year in the coming few days. According to its long-range forecast between July 7 and July 16, conditions may begin to “gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.”
The forecast read: “Sunday (July 7) looks most likely to be a fairly cool and showery day, similar to Saturday although with lighter winds which gives a greater chance for some places to catch a slow-moving heavy downpour. Sunny spells too.
“Into the following week, further cloud and rain bearing weather systems are likely to move into at least the west of the UK, accompanied by stronger winds at times, continuing the recent changeable theme. However, there are tentative signs that further into next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.
“This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.