Several major cruise lines have been forced to change their itineraries due to hurricane Beryl.

The Category 4 storm is hurtling through the Caribbean and has already killed at least seven people. The storm has broke records as both the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane.

The storm is expected to hit Jamaica today (Wednesday 3 July) and from there, it could reach as far north as Texas, according to predictions from the National Weather Service. As a result, several Caribbean cruises have announced that they are changing their plans.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, is among those changing their itineraries, the travel site Cruise reports. It will now forgo visits to two islands in the southeastern Caribbean, according to the site.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The line’s Wonder of the Seas has also cancelled stops in Roatán and Costa Maya, instead opting to sail to Nassau as Hurricane Beryl rages on, according to Cruise. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said: “The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. Along with our Chief Meteorologist, we are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Beryl, and are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean sailings for the comfort and safety of our guests and crew.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has almost entirely altered its week-long itinerary for the Norwegian Breakaway ship. The cruise line said: “To circumvent the path of hurricane Beryl and forecasted inclement weather, we have made the decision to take a safer, alternative route. Despite our best efforts, and with the weather disturbances out of our control, we have canceled our calls to Roatan Bay Islands, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.”

Hurricane Beryl has caused widespread devastation, destroying hundreds of homes and knocking out power to several communities. Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica's largest airport, will temporarily shut down on Tuesday night at around midnight and will remain shut well into Wednesday to ensure safety, the airport said in a press release. Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston will also shut its doors earlier at 10 p.m. local time.

