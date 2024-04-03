Brits may sizzle in hot weather this weekend as temperatures soar

Parts of the UK are expected to see warmer temperatures this weekend as mercury may exceed the highest recorded this year, just days after cooler conditions were experienced all over Britain the past week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in Norwich could reach 20C over the weekend, with other parts of England potentially approaching previous highs. London will also experience warmer weather, with temperatures reaching 18C, while Cardiff and Newtown will have the warmest weather in Wales, with Edinburgh expected to have similar temperatures.

The experts predicted the weather will "turn increasingly warm," especially in the southeast on Saturday (April 6), with temperatures expected to exceed Madrid by one degree, reaching 24C. If the predictions are correct, this forecast will be higher than the previous high of 19.9C recorded in northwest Scotland in January. These warm circumstances are the result of a storm system and southwest winds that are bringing above-average temperatures to regions of the UK. According to the Met Office forecast, Nice, on France's Cote d'Azur, will have somewhat milder temperatures of roughly 18Cs on Saturday, while Lisbon is predicted to have 17C. Despite the optimistic temperature readings, the Met Office warned that unseasonable winds sweeping over the UK would dampen the heat on Saturday.

Craig Snell of the Met Office said: "The temperatures will be tempered somewhat by the strength of winds with the possibility of gales in some western parts of the UK."

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (April 3)

Rather cloudy and damp across Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight, although some clearer spells developing later in western Scotland. Clear spells initially across England and Wales, but bands of heavy rain will move eastwards, with a risk of thunder.

Thursday (April 4)

Heavy rain clearing southern areas, with a mix of bright spells and heavy showers following. Rather cloudy elsewhere with patchy mostly light rain, and some hill snow in northeast Scotland.